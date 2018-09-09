Marvel’s Spider-Man Includes Depressing Uncle Ben Easter Egg

Now that fans have played it, they’re discovering the joy and wonder packed into Marvel’s Spider-Man, the brand new PlayStation 4 exclusive. But with all of the Easter eggs and references to classic Spider-Man lore, not everything is a happy swing through the park.

With great power comes great responsibility, and that mantra rings true in the game. The man who instilled that lesson into Peter Parker has a looming presence in his life, but as is necessary for a Spider-Man story, Uncle Ben has since passed away.

In the northern part of the map for Marvel’s Spider-Man, players will find a cemetery with a gravesite marking the final resting place of Ben Parker, which can be visited at any time.

Disrespectful pose and selfie aside, it’s still a nice tribute for the game to include.

Players can also locate a voicemail from Ben where he leaves a touching message for his nephew, encouraging him to remain on the heroic path without fully understanding that Peter would become the masked superhero Spider-Man.

This is just the latest reference to classic Marvel Comics lore that can be found in the game. Many iconic locations can be visited, including the Daily Bugle, the Sanctum Santorum, the Wakandan Embassy, and a lot more.

You can even visit Alias Investigations and Josie’s bar, for fans of The Defenders series on Netflix.

There are also other nods to previous Spider-Man media, including the Pizza Delivery and Balloon Recovery missions from the video game tie-in to Spider-Man 2. There are even more overt references to the Sam Raimi movies, with one function allowing Spidey to give pedestrians the “finger guns” much like Peter Parker did in the classic dance sequence in Spider-Man 3.

Of course, none of these moments are as impactful as the death of Uncle Ben, but your mileage may vary.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available for PlayStation 4.