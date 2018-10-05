‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Video Shows Incredible Accuracy With New York Design

We’ve talked at great length about all the cool stuff we’ve found in Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4, from the Ghostbusters firehouse to a real life building that compares to one within the game. But now a new video shows just how incredibly accurate Insomniac Games was with recreating New York within the game — along with a few other neat little secrets.

The video, which you can see above, was posted by YouTube channel The Leaderboard, and dives into about twelve-something minutes of footage from the game showing off some familiar locations, and even a few you may not have expected from the game. It’s really well worth watching, but here are some highlights we’ve discovered:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Three heroes from Netflix’s series — Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist — all have locations within the game, including Jones’ investigation building and Fogwell’s gym, where Matt Murdock’s father trained to be a boxer. These are just a few of the locations that fans may recognize in the video.

There’s also Avengers Tower and Dr. Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, but you may also spot the Stark Damage Control building if you do enough digging in the city.

Empire State University also makes an appearance, something that fans of the comic will certainly recognize.

The video also provides a close look at architecture within the game, including a closer look at the Freedom Tower, which looks pretty amazing, even with slight differences from the real thing.

There are some other great landmarks as well, like Radio City Music Hall (complete with painstakingly recreated neon signs) and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, which looks just like the real deal. No, really — watch Spidey swing around it and you can see it from every angle. It’s amazing.

There’s also the Statue of Liberty in the distance. You can’t quite get there (or can you?), but it is a good sight to see.

There’s so much more in the video above, and it’s well worth checking out. Maybe try to get through a good portion of the game before you do, as there may be some mild spoilers. But it’s still well worth a look if sightseeing is your thing.

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.