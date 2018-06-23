New Spider-Man PS4 Villain Reportedly Leaked

Marvel’s Spider-Man E3 2018 extended trailer revealed that Spidey will once again be going head-to-head with the Sinister Six.

However, at the time, only five members of the six were revealed: Electro, Rhino, Scorpion, Vulture, and Shocker. Fast-forward to today, and we might now know who will be the final member of supervillain group: Doctor Octopus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, who spilled the beans? Well, none other than the voice actor behind Rhino, who would certainly know. The leak came during an interview between well-known Call of Duty player Dritft0r while he was interviewing an actor for Black Ops 4, who just happens to also be the actor behind Rhino.

While the interview was predominately about the new Call of Duty game, Spider-Man did come up at some point, which is when the aforementioned actor let slip the 6th villain’s identity.

The video of the original interview has since been taken down, however, a YouTube channel by the name of Rick Grimes has taken the snippet of the leak and uploaded it in the form of an eight second clip, which you can see it for yourself below:

If you’re familiar with the Sinister Six, then Doctor Octopus’ confirmation will come as no surprise. As Spidey’s secondary archenemy, the genius supervillain has been featured in a variety of Sinister Six iterations as the leader of the group, which he seems to be here as well.

Doctor Octopus — if in the game — is the 7th total villain we know Spidey will have to deal with. Outside of the Sinister Six, Insomniac Games has already confirmed that Mister Negative will have a prominent role in the game, which opens the door for other Villains to have make cameos or take up their own roles.

While all unofficial leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, you can’t ask for a better source than the motion capture actor behind one of the game’s other Sinister Six members. Plus, if you were going to bet on the sixth and final member of the group, Doctor Octopus would have been probably the safest bet, though some were speculating that it would be Green Goblin.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is slated to release on September 7th.

For more on Spider-Man, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the web-swinger by clicking here.