Spider-Man PS4: 5 Obscure Villains We Want To See

Since his creation in 1962, Spider-Man has faced many different villains. And while everyone and their pet parakeet knows the likes of Green Goblin, Mysterio, Doctor Octopus, etc., there is a whole world of villains Spidey has thwarted that many have forgotten about.

But while the big screen and most Spider-Man fans have forgotten about countless enemies over the years, we haven’t. In fact, some of our favorite Spider-Man villains are the more obscure ones, or the “random yard sale” action figures as I like to personally refer to them as.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Insomniac Games’ upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man, we already know there will be a range of villains, including: Rhino, Vulture, Shocker, Electro, Scorpion, Norman Osborne, Taskmaster (technically not a Spider-Man villain), Mister Negative, Silver Sable, and Kingpin. But as they say, mo’ villains mo’ better.

That said, here are five “obscure” Spider-Man villains we hope will be in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game:

Beetle

The Beetle mantle has been used by multiple individuals over the years, though ex-master mechanic Abner Jenkins is without a doubt the best-known version. A skilled villain, often a mercenary for hire, Beetle comes packing hi-tech beetle armor that grants him the ability of flight among other things.

Keeping his true identity a close secret and attempting to eliminate anyone who tries to expose it, Beetle is a former member of The Sinister Six, making him a great choice for the game, which stars the villain group. Also, his flight mechanic synchronized with Spidey’s web swinging could provide for some great gameplay moments.

Plus, who doesn’t like Beetle?

Jack O’Lantern

Jack O’Lantern is an under-appreciated villain. A revolving door for five different criminals who have used the moniker, Jack O’Lantern is perhaps one of the darker Spider-Man villains, and sticks out a bit as a result.

The current Jack is an unnamed operative of the Crime-Master, whose claim-to-fame is having killed all previous users of the mantle. Further, the current version of the villain possesses a very dark past. As a child, he was known to maltreat animals, and eventually killed his own parents. For these reasons Insomniac Games may shy away from the character.

However, as we’ve previously theorized, Jack may appear in the game given that it takes place in October. It’s not clear whether Halloween takes place during the game, but if it does, then surely Jack will make an appearance. If not, maybe Halloween-themed DLC?

Big Wheel

Big Wheel has become a bit of a punchline with hardcore Spider-Man fans, but he’s actually a pretty neat villain.

Jackson “Big Wheel” Weele was once a very gifted aeronautical engineer, who eventually left his old day job behind to go into bushiness for himself. From here, he became a master thief that used his expertise in engineering to construct a massive, armored monowheel, and created his own gang of high-tech criminals, dubbed the Rocket Raiders.

While Big Wheel isn’t the most glamorous Spider-Man villain, the prospect of a chase mission or two through New York and what a fight with him would translate into in moment to moment gameplay sounds awesome.

Videoman

If you want to talk about obscure villains who aren’t talked about enough, then let’s talk about Videoman.

An intangible being comprised of electronic data from a video arcade, Videoman was created by none other than Electro (who appears in the game), and was tasked of sucking Spider-Man and others into a video game to be destroyed. The villain also made a later appearance with the new power of bringing to life video game characters.

Now, the prospect of the former – a video game within a video game – sounds like a trippy, awesome side-mission that could be really net if done with the right tone. Meanwhile, the idea of the former – of Videoman bringing to life other video game characters into the game — sounds equally awesome, and could provide for a very offbeat mission in the game.

What if Videoman with the complimentary licensing rights summons Duke Nuken into the game as the final boss? That’s game of the year material stuff right there.

Hydro-Man

Lastly, there is Hyrdo-Man, also known as Morris Bench, who granted isn’t the most original villain, but is a compelling one, and doesn’t get nearly enough love.

A criminal who is made out of water, and who possess the ability to control water, Hydro-Man notably dated Mary Jane Watson in high-school, but was later dumped due to his controlling and obsessive behavior.

Given his stalking tendencies towards Mary Jane and deep hatred for Spider-Man, Hydro-Man could be a great addition to the game for a side-mission involving Mary Jane, one that could be used to grow her and Parker’s relationship.

Hydro-Man could also provide a meaningful shake-up in gameplay by giving players a water level to tackle. While water levels have a bit of an infamous reputation, it could be a neat gameplay twist.