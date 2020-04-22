Splatoon 2 Fans Are Celebrating the Return of Splatfests

Last summer, Nintendo brought an end to Splatfest competitions in Splatoon 2 with Chaos vs. Order. After two years of consistent updates, fans were understandably disappointed. Earlier this month, fans began to speculate after a mysterious tweet about a Splatoon update was quickly deleted by Nintendo. While many theories were posited, no one could have guessed that Nintendo would announce the return of Splatfest competitions in the game! The upcoming Ketchup versus Mayonnaise Splatfest is not technically new (as the original event was held back in 2017), but fans are still quite happy to see the competitions return. At the very least, it has fans wondering about Nintendo's future plans for the franchise!

