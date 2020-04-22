Splatoon 2 Fans Are Celebrating the Return of Splatfests
Last summer, Nintendo brought an end to Splatfest competitions in Splatoon 2 with Chaos vs. Order. After two years of consistent updates, fans were understandably disappointed. Earlier this month, fans began to speculate after a mysterious tweet about a Splatoon update was quickly deleted by Nintendo. While many theories were posited, no one could have guessed that Nintendo would announce the return of Splatfest competitions in the game! The upcoming Ketchup versus Mayonnaise Splatfest is not technically new (as the original event was held back in 2017), but fans are still quite happy to see the competitions return. At the very least, it has fans wondering about Nintendo's future plans for the franchise!
For many, Splatoon 2 hasn't been the same, since.
splatoon is now
real again
There's room for both!
Every previous
Splatoon Player at Animal Crossing rn pic.twitter.com/RbdOYxOidP
The enthusiasm is palpable.
OKAY BUT IM SUPER HYPED BC IVE WANTED TO FOR YEAR BUT IVE
NEVER GOTTEN TO PARTICIPATE IN A SPLATFEST
W THE OG SPLATOON MY MOM WOULD ALWAYS MAKE ME GO SLEEP, AND I DIDNT GET THE SWITCH AND SPLA2N UNTIL LAST MONTH WHEN THE SPLATFESTS WERE OVER
The series has been a major success story for Nintendo.
I hope that this
Splatfest shows people how many people still care a LOT about Splatoon.
This fest is a catalyst that can bring people, new
and old, into the game - this is a chance for us to build our community
further 🙂
I hope that this Splatfest shows people how many people still care a LOT about Splatoon.
Some fans think Nintendo is gearing up for Splatoon 3.
I feel like the splatfest *has* to be part of the early
marketing plan for Splatoon 3 (like that New Year's post), sorta
like how some franchises will release a remaster before a sequel
announcement
Every time I think I'm out...
Splatoon 2 is
BACK BABY! I have played this game a TOOOON, but haven't touched
it since the final Splatfest. This is just the ticket to pull me back
in, lol. https://t.co/oSGBbzR6QQ
Feels like a lot of players might come back for this!
Me: I
haven't played splatoon in a while, but do I really want to?
🤔
Nintendo: hey everybody! It's been a while, so here's an extra splatfest!
Me:... I do now.
It's great timing, really.
so i guess
splatoon devs decided to throw off my entire schedule of sitting around
doing nothing
We can only hope.
okay so we got
Mario Maker 2 update, New Horizons update, Mana spirits in Smash Bros
and Splatoon 2 is getting a demo + splatfest coming back. What's
next, a Mario Kart update?
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.