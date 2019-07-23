Chaos Reigns as Final Splatoon 2 Event Concludes

Both the original Splatoon and its immediate sequel, Splatoon 2, made a name for themselves by featuring regular “us vs. them” events in the form of something called “Splatfests.” Hot dogs vs. marshmallows, trick vs. treat, SpongeBob vs. Patrick, and so on. While the majority of these are just goofy choices, the final Splatfest in the original Splatoon directly influenced the sequel’s story, which is why it’s notable that in Chaos (Pearl) vs. Order (Marina), Chaos has won.

What this means, exactly, for the prospects of a third Splatoon is unclear. It’s been reporting that Nintendo isn’t even currently developing a Splatoon 3, but that could also change at a moment’s notice. The report notes that while development on Splatoon 2 began as soon as the first game released, any future development would likely happen once “everything is over” with Splatoon 2. As Game Informer notes, a lot of team responsible for Splatoon 2 are likely working on the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was recently delayed.

Nintendo has, however, shared a special video that thanks fans for participating in all of Splatoon 2‘s Splatfest. You can check that out below:

It’s worth noting that while the official Splatfests have concluded, the game does still support multiplayer in the form of Salmon Run and Turf War battles, so it’s not like players have a dearth of things to do if they’re still interested in playing Splatoon 2.

Splatoon 2 is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. As previously mentioned, Splatoon 3 does not appear to be currently in development, but it is likely only a matter of time given the popularity of the first two games in the franchise. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.