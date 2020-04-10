Splatoon 2 Players Want to Know What’s in the New Update Teased By Nintendo

The internet forgets nothing. It doesn’t matter how quickly it might get deleted, chances are, someone has grabbed a screenshot, and shared it countless times over. Such is the case with a recent tweet from the official Nintendo Vs. account regarding a new update for Splatoon 2. While the mega popular Nintendo Switch game is apparently no longer getting new content updates besides balance patches, the company saw fit to quickly delete the tweet, for whatever reason. Fans should not assume that this might mean new weapons, stages, or even a new Splatfest competition, but it hasn’t stopped players from guessing what could be in the works next for the game.

What would you like to see in a new patch for Splatoon 2? Are you still playing the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to find out what fans think about the upcoming patch for Splatoon 2!

It’s been far too long!

a splatoon 2 update?



am i dreaming? — Bananazcakies (@Bananazcakies) April 9, 2020

It’s definitely a bit peculiar…

ok so splatoon 2 gets update tweet and then its deleted ? — Mirager (@Mirager9) April 9, 2020

Most fans aren’t asking for too much from Nintendo.

Well we got another splatoon update on our hands boys. Buffs for blaster please 🤞 — Rydude (@Rydudeishere) April 9, 2020

Some people are hoping for some new items, however.

Why cant they just release the octo elite armor already its in the game files?????????????????? — 💯Mr. Yeet💯 (@Mr_Yeet445) April 9, 2020

Of course, others just want some balance fixes.

My Prayers for next Splatoon 2 Update:

.52 Gal Bullet Velocity Increase

Baller damage resistance from dynamos and suction bombs increased.

Point Sensor ink consumption reduced by 3~7%

MPU’s Effect on N-zaps additionally reduces “In-air” RNG. (Similar to .52 and Splatter-shot.) — littlepetfrog (@Littlepetfrog) April 9, 2020

Seems like everyone has a request!

All I care about is when the weapons get worked on they DONT buff splashdown AGAIN. They always buff it even though it’s already broken. Plz nerf splashdown 2020. — Vertonima (@wreckitrogers) April 9, 2020

And then there are fans are just happy to be getting anything!

so excited for the splatoon update. — volto (@VoltoMatte) April 9, 2020

Could Nintendo be hiding something bigger?