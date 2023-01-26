Splatoon 3 Reveals Sweet New Splatfest

Splatoon 3's next Splatfest has been announced, and it will task Nintendo Switch users with choosing between their favorite types of chocolate! As has been the trend with Splatoon 3's Splatfests, this one has three choices to select between: Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, and White Chocolate! The Splatfest will begin on February 10th at 4 p.m. PT, and will last through February 12th at 4 p.m. PT. A Sneak Peek for the Splatfest will begin on February 3rd at 12 a.m. PT.

Art for the new Splatfest can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

SRL flavorologist here again. I'm busier than I expected! Anyway, they asked me to announce the next Splatfest theme: dark chocolate vs. milk chocolate vs. white chocolate! Make your choice, then fight it out from 4pm PT on 2/10 to 4pm PT on 2/12. Sounds pretty sweet to me! pic.twitter.com/yClLyMlmp7 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) January 26, 2023

A lot of Splatoon 3 players choose their team based on the decision of the game's idols. This time around, Shiver is on Team Dark Chocolate, Frye is on Team Milk Chocolate, and Big Man is on Team White Chocolate. Players cannot actually pick in the game just yet, so there's still a bit of time to make that decision for those currently on the fence. Unsurprisingly, Splatoon players are already making their opinions known on social media, and some Shiver fans are already pledging to back Team Dark Chocolate just to represent their favorite idol! Splatfests tend to bring out the most competitive elements of the game's player base, and it seems like that will be the case once again.

The most recent Splatfest tasked players with choosing their favorite taste sensation, pitting Team Spicy, Team Sweet, and Team Sour against one another. Team Sweet (Frye's team) got an easy win, with 30 points versus 15 for Team Spicy and 12 for Team Sour. It will be interesting to see how things play out for the next competition, but it feels like a safe bet that Team Milk Chocolate will have much bigger numbers than Team Dark Chocolate and Team White Chocolate. For now, fans will just have to wait and see how things play out!

Splatoon 3 is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Which team will you rep in the Splatfest? Do you plan on checking out this event? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!