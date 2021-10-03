Splatoon 3 Release Date Update Shared by Nintendo Insider

A Nintendo insider has provided an update on when Splatoon 3 will release. Last month, Splatoon 3 reared its head during the Nintendo Direct with a new trailer and details, but no release date beyond “2022.” This hasn’t changed, but a prominent Nintendo insider has shed light on the game’s release date, and provided more specificity than “2022.” And according to this insider, the game may not be very far away.

Taking to Twitter, the Nintendo insider in question, Samus Hunter, revealed that Nintendo is aiming to have the game out before the end of its fiscal year, which is to say, the first half of 2022. That said, the reason a date hasn’t been given is because Nintendo still isn’t sure if it will hit at the start of the new year or more towards the end of the fiscal year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Splatoon 3 is] planned for the end of the fiscal year,” said Samus Hunter. “Nintendo is banking on it and doesn’t want to come up short with updates, so it prefers to prepare. [Splatoon 3] has not been given a period because, unless there are huge delays, [they] are still not sure if it will be winter or spring.”

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, and of course, what is here needs to be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past it doesn’t change the fact that this is all unofficial and subject to change.

Splatoon 3 is officially scheduled to release sometime in 2022 via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official blurb from Nintendo:

“Enter the Splatlands, a sun-scorched desert inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings. Splatsville, the city of chaos, is the adrenaline-fueled heart of this dusty wasteland. Even in this desolate environment, Turf War* reigns supreme, and battles rage in new stages located in the surrounding wilds. Dynamic new moves help these fighters dodge attacks and cover more ground, along with a new bow-shaped weapon to sling ink.: