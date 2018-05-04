This Weekend, Nintendo Decides Which Ninja Turtle Is the Best

Last month, Nintendo announced that Splatoon 2 for Nintendo Switch will host its first-ever tournament-style Splatfest to determine an age old question: which brother from the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise is the ultimate, fan-favorite.

Today, we begin that journey to find out.

Starting at 9 p.m. PT — and running until the same time tomorrow — the first round of the tourney begins, with Ralph taking on Leo.

If you’re still playing Splatoon 2 regularly or just want to make sure your favorite Turtle wins, all you have to do to participate is simply visit the in-game Inkopolis Square, if you haven’t already, and cast your vote. After that is done, you can join the aforementioned first Splatfest and battle for your side.

For those that don’t know: Splatfests are recurring online competitions in Splatoon 2 that ask players to pick a side – in this case which Ninja Turtle is their favorite. Once players choose a side, they’ll receive an in-game T-shirt that features whatever their preferred Turtle is that they can adorn as they compete in online multiplayer Turf Wars battles. At the end of each Splatfest, each team’s popularity and win rate is added up, and whoever has more points, wins.

Upon the completion of Round One, Round Two of Mikey vs. Donnie will come the following week on May 11th, and run until May 12th (same times). The winners from each of these two rounds will then face off in one final round on May 18th.

“We love working with unexpected partners to expand our brand and bring smiles to people’s faces in surprising ways,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, about the crossover. “Teaming up with Nickelodeon and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made perfect sense, as we share many of the same fans who enjoy family-friendly entertainment and classic characters.”

Splatoon 2 is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, where it released last summer. For more information on the Splatfest, click here. If it is more information about Splatoon 2 you’re after, don’t worry, I have a link for that as well (click here).