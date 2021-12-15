New Splinter Cell Games Teased

Earlier today, Ubisoft announced that it would finally be bringing back the Splinter Cell franchise in the form of a new remake of the original game. The title, which is said to be very early in development, is going to use Ubisoft’s powerful Snowdrop engine, which means that the remake will clearly be only for next-gen platforms. And while this was definitely the biggest piece of news that Ubisoft announced in relation to Splinter Cell, the publisher seems to have also teased that it will be developing new installments in the future as well.

Detailed in its new blog post announcing the Splinter Cell remake, those working on the project said that they’re hoping that this return of the series lays the groundwork for new entries in the future. “With this remake, we are building a solid base for the future of Splinter Cell,” Ubisoft creative director Christ Auty said. Although Auty didn’t say anything else about what this might mean exactly, the implication is there that this Splinter Cell remake won’t be the only game associated with the series that Ubisoft might develop in the years to come.

The big question surrounding this tease from Auty though comes with what game would be made after the Splinter Cell remake. Would Ubisoft opt to create an entirely new entry in the long-running stealth-action series, or would it instead remake another installment such as Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory? This question likely won’t be answered until those at Ubisoft see how this Splinter Cell remake actually performs, but if everything goes according to plan, this shouldn’t be the only game that we see released as time goes onward.

