Splitgate 2 Announced with First Trailer

Splitgate 2 was announced on Thursday by developer 1047 Games after the studio teased this week that something new was on the way. A follow-up to the portal-based shooter Splitgate that released years ago and was expected to give Halo and other sci-fi shooters some competition, this new evolution of the formula will be out at some point in 2025 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms. Pages for the game have already been set up as well for interested Splitgate players to wishlist the game ahead of time and keep tabs on it.

The first Splitgate 2 trailer can be seen below courtesy of 1047 Games. It’s a cinematic trailer which means we don’t get to see any gameplay yet, but if you played Splitgate, what you’re seeing here should look pretty familiar as combatants weave in and out of portals using a variety of weapons and gadgets to take out their opponents.

“Suit up and portal into the action as an elite Ace in Splitgate 2, a 4v4 free-to-play shooter redefining what it takes to be #1,” an overview of the Splitgate sequel said. “Choose your faction, customize your weapons, master your portal skills, and play with friends as you compete for glory in a galactic arena. Play together. Stand alone.”

The original Splitgate began as a smallish game with 1047 Games founders Ian Proulx and Nicholas Bagamian working on the game as a school project. Though Splitgate enjoyed noted success and rising player counts during the years it was active, the developers eventually made the decision to end development to work on a new game within the Splitgate universe. The decision was surprising to many given the success of the game, but 1047 Games essentially it couldn’t “build the game fans deserve” by continuing to work with the foundation and tools of Splitgate that were originally developed by only a few people.

“We are, in a way, bailing water while also trying to keep everyone who bought a ticket to board our ship happy, while also trying to turn our boat into a rocket ship,” 1047 said as a comparison years ago.

Though the game won’t be out till next year, there’s a Splitgate 2 site you can visit where you can download an app ahead of time to read a new companion comic and start earning rewards for Splitgate 2.