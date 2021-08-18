Splitgate Release Date Delayed Indefinitely

✖

Developer 1047 Games has announced that Splitgate's full release has been delayed, and the current open beta will be extended as "there's more work to be done before we're ready to release." The developer made the announcement in a new Tweet which also revealed that the beta has now seen 10 million downloads across various platforms. That's an incredible accomplishment, and it certainly bodes well for the game once it does get a full release. The news might be disheartening for those looking forward to the full game, but hopefully the extra time will help the developer make any necessary adjustments!

The Tweet announcing the delay can be found embedded below.

The Splitgate Beta has hit 10 Million Downloads!!🤯We've come so far since starting the Open Beta in July, but there's more work to be done before we're ready to release. We might be extending the Beta, but be on the lookout during @gamescom on Aug 25th for more exciting news! — Splitgate (@Splitgate) August 18, 2021

Fortunately, it seems that fans of the game won't have to wait much longer for more news! Apparently, Splitgate will appear next week during Gamescom. It's unclear exactly what will be showcased, but in a follow-up Tweet, the game's official Twitter account teased "I wouldn't want to miss this if I were you," alongside a winking emoji. Gamescom will be held on Wednesday, August 25th.

For those unfamiliar with Splitgate, the game is a first-person shooter that takes inspiration from both Halo and Portal. Players are able to create wormholes around the map, adding an interesting bit of strategy. Over the last few weeks, the beta has seen significant interest from streamers on Twitch, including Adin Ross and yourRAGE. It remains to be seen whether the delay for the full release will hurt interest in Splitgate, but time will tell!

Splitgate's beta is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Splitgate yet? What do you think about the developer extending the open beta? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!