Splitgate Reveals New Season Release Date, Map Creator, and More

A new season for Splitgate is set to begin in just a few short days, and developer 1047 Games has started to pull back the curtain on its plans. Splitgate Beta Season 1 will debut on January 27th, adding a number of new features to the game. This season will feature a 100 Level Battle Pass (offering free and paid content), new modes, new item and weapon designs, a custom map creator, and more. All in all, that seems like a pretty strong amount of new content, andit’s looking like fans will have a lot to get excited about!

A trailer for the new season of Splitgate can be found embedded below.

The map creator for Splitgate will be available to all players, allowing them to create and share designs with others. Players will have the ability to create and place a number of different things on the map, including weapons, spawns, objects, portal walls, building blocks, and more. In a press release, 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx talked up the addition.

“Our custom map creator will continue to evolve alongside the rest of the game,” said Proulx. “We’re looking at the map creator as an evolutionary tool driven by the community – it’s a robust feature for fans to play with day one of our new season, and we’re really interested in hearing feedback from the community regarding the types of features and tools they want.”

While the ability to create new maps should provide a lot of excitement for players, one of the game’s existing maps is also getting an overhaul. The Foregone Destruction map will be completely reimagined, with “eye-popping fidelity.” In the future, other maps will see this type of upgrade, and the redesign should be indicative of what players can expect to see from new maps added to the game. As such, Season 1 should be a good hint at where things are headed for Splitgate!

Splitgate‘s beta is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

