SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Fans Celebrate New Patch
THQ Nordic has released their first patch for SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated and fans are pumped to see what performance improvements are coming to the Switch version. The game launched and while most of the experience is about the same, there was some slowdown on Nintendo’s console release of the remaster. Well, THQ put out a notice about the game’s patch on social media and fans immediately wondered if the frame rate would be addressed. Notably, these issues are basically minimal on other platforms. PC players are also watching anxiously to see if their complaints are being addressed. It would seem as tho THQ is aware that some of the fans felt like there could be more done to make the game perfect and are trying to do right by the player base.
They wrote, “Earlier today, we published a new patch for #SpongeBobRehydrated! It fixes some minor issues and adds Yoji Ueda as the Japanese voice of Squidward. Another patch is already in the works and will fix major bugs reported by the community.”
Earlier today, we published a new patch for #SpongeBobRehydrated!
It fixes some minor issues and adds Yoji Ueda as the Japanese voice of Squidward.
Another patch is already in the works and will fix major bugs reported by the community. pic.twitter.com/kXklRRCUfD— THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) July 17, 2020
In our Comicbook.com review, Matt Aguilar talked about how some of these small hiccups were all that was standing between this game and perfection.
“There's a steady and satisfying pace to the game, and the combat may not be the deepest, but it is perfect for adding that extra degree of challenge while keeping you moving through the level. You'll find quite a bit of charm here, and the rate of opening up new areas and grabbing Golden Spatulas keeps you focused on the main prize and keeps the experience from getting stale, which is good because there's really not much story here to grasp onto.”
“Unfortunately, the mechanics can let you down a bit, including one particular puzzle where you are trying to get a boulder across a labyrinth of mechanisms to its endpoint. This was easily one of the most frustrating sections of the game, as it was one particular move's questionable accuracy that constantly led to failure.”
SpongeBob SquarePants Battle For Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
What would you like to see in the next SpongeBob patch? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best responses below:
Understanding fans
Please fix the Switch version so its on as equal terms as possible with the other versions! You guys are doing a SUPER job! :) pic.twitter.com/tNZtMW91QL— TheMightyEmerald (@MtyEmerald_TME) July 17, 2020
One day
There's a golden spatula in one of the rock bottom quests is unobtainable. (Hopefully it gets fixed in the next update.)— SpyroLover64 (@OGLArcade2) July 17, 2020
Elusive spatula
Thank you thank you thank you! Been looking forward to a patch update so I can get the last spatula I need in the game. pic.twitter.com/99Kw2Yk4Rn— treystar679 (@treystar679) July 18, 2020
Accessibility options
Please add individual controls to have inverted camera on controller, aswell as keyboard! I run the game with Both inverted on my controller, but that inverts my mouse too.— Chris (@christhefast222) July 17, 2020
Some positives and negatives
Playing on Switch here, and while the update massively improved the visuals, the frame rate suffered as a result, even in places that ran ultra-smoothly like the Mermalair. Hopefully, you guys can work it out and have the gane run at 60fps across the board in the next patch.— S i x t o (@6to_Cortes) July 18, 2020
Hopefully so
Any chance we can get an easier way to get shiny objects— Liam Woodrow (@liam_woodrow97) July 17, 2020
Feedback is humming
hope you guys make the bosses replayable because that was always fun to do in the original
add the cut stages, muscle spongebot & robo squidward in single player because those would be fun to play through
fix the movie theater to include concept art for rehydrated & original— eric (@GaIateaa__X) July 17, 2020
Hoping for the best
Just downloaded the patch & gonna try it out here soon. Hopefully some of the issues I encountered with the Switch version are resolved.— Blueknight V2.0 (@Blueknight_V2) July 17, 2020
Improvement already
Thank you!! Lots of people are saying that it definitely has fixed some issues. I will be playing it a bit today. We love you! ❤️— ZakPak #BanjoRedooie (@TheRealZakPak) July 17, 2020
This is key
Thank you. I'm glad you guys are actually listening to the community— Thundrex (@XtremeBolt_Guy) July 17, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.