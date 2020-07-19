SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Fans Celebrate New Patch

THQ Nordic has released their first patch for SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated and fans are pumped to see what performance improvements are coming to the Switch version. The game launched and while most of the experience is about the same, there was some slowdown on Nintendo’s console release of the remaster. Well, THQ put out a notice about the game’s patch on social media and fans immediately wondered if the frame rate would be addressed. Notably, these issues are basically minimal on other platforms. PC players are also watching anxiously to see if their complaints are being addressed. It would seem as tho THQ is aware that some of the fans felt like there could be more done to make the game perfect and are trying to do right by the player base.

They wrote, “Earlier today, we published a new patch for #SpongeBobRehydrated! It fixes some minor issues and adds Yoji Ueda as the Japanese voice of Squidward. Another patch is already in the works and will fix major bugs reported by the community.”

Earlier today, we published a new patch for #SpongeBobRehydrated! It fixes some minor issues and adds Yoji Ueda as the Japanese voice of Squidward. Another patch is already in the works and will fix major bugs reported by the community. pic.twitter.com/kXklRRCUfD — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) July 17, 2020

In our Comicbook.com review, Matt Aguilar talked about how some of these small hiccups were all that was standing between this game and perfection.

“There's a steady and satisfying pace to the game, and the combat may not be the deepest, but it is perfect for adding that extra degree of challenge while keeping you moving through the level. You'll find quite a bit of charm here, and the rate of opening up new areas and grabbing Golden Spatulas keeps you focused on the main prize and keeps the experience from getting stale, which is good because there's really not much story here to grasp onto.”

“Unfortunately, the mechanics can let you down a bit, including one particular puzzle where you are trying to get a boulder across a labyrinth of mechanisms to its endpoint. This was easily one of the most frustrating sections of the game, as it was one particular move's questionable accuracy that constantly led to failure.”

SpongeBob SquarePants Battle For Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

What would you like to see in the next SpongeBob patch? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best responses below: