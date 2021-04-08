SpongeBob SquarePants Memes Hit the Tabletop With a Monopoly Edition

SpongeBob SquarePants memes dominate the internet, and now they're set to take over tabletop gaming with a special edition of Monopoly. In the SpongeBob SquarePants Meme Edition of Monopoly, you'll compete to become an internet sensation - no internet required!

Naturally, the game is loaded with classic SpongeBob memes like Mocking SpongeBob, Savage Patrick, Handsome Squidward, Imagination SpongeBob, and Imma Head Out for you to buy, sell, and trade. The six tokens include Bubbles with Bubblewand, Mermaidman’s Belt Buckle, SpongeBob’s Spatula, Squidward’s Clarinet, Krabby Patty, and Jellyfish.

As noted, achieving sweet victory in the game is all about becoming the biggest internet sensation. To that end, Comments and Shares replace the traditional Community and Chest cards, and Posts and Collections replace Houses and Hotels.

If you're sold on the SpongeBob SquarePants Meme Edition of Monopoly, you can order it directly from The OP (USAopoly) right here for $39.99. Apparently, there are no plans to bring it to retailers like Amazon at the moment, so grab one via The Op while you can.

