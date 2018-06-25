Spyro Crystal Dragon Statues Revealed

We live in divided times, but if there is one thing we can all agree on is that we all could use more Spyro collectibles in our life.

And luckily, First 4 Figures understands this, and has revealed a brand-new line of Spyro collectibles that are already available to pre-order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The collectible is available in multiple forms, with the most basic version being the Crystal Dragon (Regular) for $474.99. It comes with the following:

Spyro the Dragon – Crystal Dragon Statue

Highly detailed base replicating the exact same pedestal straight from the original Spyro the Dragon game

Authentication Card

Next up is Crystal Dragon (Exclusive) for the same price ($479.99).

Unlike the “Regular” version, the “Exclusive” version is glow in the dark and features a little mini dragon. It packs the following:

Spyro the Dragon – Crystal Dragon statue with Glow in the Dark paint application

Highly detailed base replicating the exact same pedestal straight from the original Spyro the Dragon game – LED light-up function (2 modes: Always On – Fully Animated)

Mini Golden Dragon (Material: TBD)

Authentication Card

Purchasing the Spyro the Dragon – Crystal Dragon EXCLUSIVE edition at anytime during Day One after the launch starts (24 hours) will entitle you to the following extra free bonuses. A Day One edition Hologram Sticker. Plus extra F4F Reward Points. An additional Signature Card signed by Alex Davis.



Lastly, there is the Crystal Dragon (Crystallized Edition) for the same price ($479.99). The only difference between this one and the Exclusive Edition is this one is translucent.

All of the statues stand at 22 inches tall and 17 inches wide. At the moment a release window of February 2019 is planned with pre-orders already live and running until July 27th.

I consider myself a massive Spyro fan, but these are just a little out of my price range. That said, shout out to Gnasty Gnorc for turning all the dragons into crystal and making these statues possible. You’re the real MVP.

You can find more details, a closer look, and pre-order information here.