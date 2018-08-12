New Spyro Reignited Trilogy Screenshots Reveal Spyro 3

Publisher Activision and developer Toys For Bob have released a trio of new Spyro Reignited Trilogy screenshots showing once again how good the purple dragon looks touched up with modern technology.

More specifically, the new screenshots are of Spyro: Year of the Dragon, or as many refer to it Spyro 3, the last game in the classic PlayStation trilogy. Even more specifically, the new screens feature Spyro on his iconic skateboard, which played an integral part of the third game, and of Spyro taking on two different enemies, which look nearly unrecognizable due to the graphical overhaul.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the screenshots for yourself, below:

As you may know, Activision has yet to reveal gameplay of Spyro: Year of the Dragon, making it the only game of the three it has yet to show off in all of its remade glory. However, now that it has released the first screenshots of the third game, hopefully that means gameplay is around the corner. I mean, given that the game is poised to release in less than a month, gameplay of Spyro 3 surely has to be on the horizon.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is poised to release on September 21, seven days after Shadow of the Tomb Raider hits, and 14 days after Insomniac Games (the developer of the Spyro series) newest release, Marvel’s Spider-Man, arrives.

For more news and media on the game click here. For more information, here’s an official elevator pitch:

“The original roast master is back! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there’s a realm that needs saving, there’s only one dragon to call.”