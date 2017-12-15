Square Enix Hosting Digital Holiday Sale On PC Games

Even though we’re pretty close to Christmas rolling around, there’s still more than enough time to save a few bucks on digital games. At least, that’s what Square Enix thinks.

The company has posted a number of hot deals on PC games over on its store page, and there are some pretty good bargains here, including markdowns on Dragon Quest Heroes II and various Final Fantasy games.

Check out the full list below!

Final Fantasy III- $7.99

Final Fantasy IV: The After Years- $7.99

Dragon Quest Heroes: Slime Edition- $19.99

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition- $29.99

Final Fantasy IX- $10.49

Final Fantasy Type-O HD- $14.99

Final Fantasy V- $7.99

Final Fantasy VI- $7.99

Final Fantasy VII- $11.99

Final Fantasy VIII- $5.99

Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remaster- $14.99

Final Fantasy XIII- $7.99

Final Fantasy XIII-2- $9.99

Front Mission Evolved- $4.99

Front Mission Evolved: Last Stand- $2.49

Front Mission Evolved: Map Pack- $1.99

Fromt Mission Evolved: Wanzer Pack 2- $1.99

Front Mission Evolved: Wanzer Pack 3- $3.99

Front Mission Evolved: Weapon Pack 2- $1.49

Gyromancer- $2.99

I Am Setsuna- $19.99

I Am Setsuna Collector’s Edition- $24.73

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII- $9.99

Scarygirl- $3.49

Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders- $2.49

Spelunker Party!- $14.99

The Last Remnant- $4.99

Get these deals while they last!