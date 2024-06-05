PlayStation Fans Are Seemingly Getting a Long-Requested RPG Soon

An RPG that PlayStation fans have wanted to see come to PS5 and PS4 for a prolonged period of time could soon finally be releasing. All the way back in 2018, Square Enix first released its acclaimed game Octopath Traveler. Initially, Octopath Traveler was exclusive to Nintendo Switch but it eventually made its way to Xbox One, PC, and even Google Stadia. Oddly, those on PlayStation consoles never received Octopath Traveler, which was particularly strange given the close relationship that Square Enix and Sony have. Now, nearly six years after its launch on Switch, a new leak has indicated that PlayStation players should soon get their wish granted.

Spotted by Gematsu, a new rating for Octopath Traveler on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 was found to have been made in Taiwan. This listing doesn't happen to provide any details on when Octopath Traveler might come to PlayStation platforms, but the fact that it has been rated whatsoever is a sign that things are clearly in motion behind the scenes. In all likelihood, this announcement from Square Enix could happen in the coming days or weeks and could result in a quick release on PS5 and PS4.

Perhaps the strangest thing about Octopath Traveler coming to PS5 and PS4 is that Square Enix has already brought this franchise to PlayStation in the past. In 2023, Octopath Traveler II launched on PlayStation platforms, which was seen as an odd move at the time given that the original game never did. Still, the Octopath sequel seems to have found a large enough audience on PlayStation that Square Enix is now looking to bring over the first entry. Whether or not it finds success so many years after arriving elsewhere remains to be seen, but we should likely hear more about its launch on PlayStation in relatively short order.

How do you feel about seeing that Octopath Traveler should soon be coming to PS5 and PS4? And will you look to pick this up and play it for yourself whenever it does eventually release? Be sure to let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.