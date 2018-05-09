Square Enix Announces E3 Event Details

Square Enix is returning to E3 once again in June with a non-traditional press conference event.

In an announcement that was shared on social media, Square Enix confirmed the E3 return with an event date set for Monday, June 11. While Square Enix will indeed have an E3 showcase, it won’t be one that convention goers will be able to watch live and in-person. Instead, Square Enix will be holding a special video stream where viewers will be able to discover more about the “exciting lineup” that’s mentioned in the tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Save the Date!

The Square Enix E3 Showcase 2018 – Monday June 11 at 10 AM PDT/1PM EDT/6pm BST

Join us for a special video presentation to discover the exciting future of Square Enix!#SquareEnixE3https://t.co/OXdt8fTQSo pic.twitter.com/Oj9peIpcm5 — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) May 8, 2018

The stream will start on June 11 at 10 a.m. PDT (7 p.m. CEST) and will be streamed in both English and Japanese. Those interested in the publisher’s lineup will be able to watch the stream pretty much anyway that they want with the video streamed through YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, and Twitter.

An FAQ was also shared on Square Enix’s new E3-dedicated site that features a countdown till the big day when the showcase begins. The info shared confirms that this stream will indeed be Square Enix’s only showing at E3, but even if you miss the event, you’ll still be able to catch up on the post-stream news once the video has been archived. That video is being prepared in advance as well, so it won’t be a livestream like you’ll see during other E3 events.

As far as what’s going to be featured in the stream, Square Enix isn’t parting with those details just yet. That portion of the FAQ that mentions the titles that’ll be shown only urges Square Enix fans to return on June 11 to learn more.

Even without a list of confirmed titles, there are still many games that Square Enix fans are hoping to see during E3. First and foremost is without a doubt Kingdom Hearts III, the game that’s kept Kingdom Hearts players waiting for so long. Gameplay, news about new worlds, and anything else at all would be welcome news, but a release date is the most vital and elusive detail that we’ll hopefully hear during E3.

It’d be a crushing blow to not see tons of Kingdom Hearts III content, but Square Enix still has more titled to feature during the event, however long it may be. Shadow of the Tomb Raider seems likely, Final Fantasy would be right up there with Kingdom Hearts, and news about that mysterious Avengers Project would be a fresh addition.

Tune into Square Enix’s stream on June 11 to see what the publisher really has in store for E3.