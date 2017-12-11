Square Enix Could Be Considering Classic Final Fantasy Games For Nintendo Switch

Square Enix’s support for the Nintendo Switch has been somewhat mixed, to say the least. While Lost Sphear is set to arrive for the console next month, its U.S. support has been very minimal, as we haven’t seen either Secret of Mana Collection nor Dragon Quest Heroes I & II announced for our shores yet, despite the fact that both games are big hits in Japan.

With that, though, while speaking with MCV, CEO Yosuke Matsuda did express interest in bringing more games to the Switch eventually. And that could include a huge cavalcade of classic Final Fantasy games.

Said Matsuda, “One of our other big initiatives is to get as many of our past titles available via digital releases. Among the younger generations of gamers, you’ve got lots of people out there who may have heard of our past titles, but have never had an opportunity to play them.”

But the team isn’t looking to do just straight-up ports of the classics. Some work would obviously need to be put into them. “So we think that program of porting and transferring the older titles over to newer platforms, such as the Switch, is very important. So that people get that awareness of our back catalogue. Just straight ports isn’t cutting it, we need to update those and modernize them to make something that works for modern gamers too.”

Square Enix may be realizing the huge sales potential of the Switch, especially with its millions of units sold before the holiday season. That said, though, there’s still no word on whether Dragon Quest Heroes or Secret of Mana Collection will find a U.S. release. Maybe the publisher should start with those first, and then roll into the classics. We’d certainly be open to whatever comes our way.

Oh, and Chrono Trigger? Just saying.