Square Enix Brings Kingdom Hearts 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and More To Gamescom

With Gamescom just a little over two weeks away, there’s some heavy anticipation for what publishers will be bringing to the Germany-based event, and Square Enix isn’t holding back as it revealed its full line-up for the show. Talk about a stacked deck.

Along with bringing the highly anticipated KIngdom Hearts III to the event for fans to try out, it’ll also have Shadow of the Tomb Raider on hand, letting players check out the game before it releases next month. Also on hand are Dragon Quest XI and Just Cause 4.

Here’s the full rundown straight from the publisher. As you can see, there will also be a special activity for Final Fantasy XI fanatics, as well:

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4, PC) – At the Square Enix booth, RPG fans can also experience the all-new adventure in the timeless Dragon Quest series, Dragon Quest XI, with an extensive playable demo which showcases the many content improvements and brand-new voice-over ahead of the game’s release.

Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS4, PC) – Critically-acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV Online returns to Gamescom once more, with intense challenges and great prizes in tow. A special promotion for show attendees offers anyone registering at the booth a free copy of the Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition, while an exclusive program of stage shows with the makers of the game — including Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida and Sound Director Masayoshi Soken — will be taking place throughout the week, all culminating in a big cosplay competition on Saturday, Aug. 25. Finally, on Friday, Aug. 24 and Saturday, Aug. 25, the Final Fantasy XIV Eorzean Symphony will have its European premiere at the Konzerthaus Dortmund. More information on this event can be found here.

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Xbox One) – Gamescom attendees are invited to share the magic of Kingdom Hearts III with two playable demos, a boss battle against the Rock Titan from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hercules and uncovering the Toy Box world from Toy Story alongside Woody and Buzz. Visitors can also take part in prime picture opportunities, including a giant Keyblade, and becoming a real life toy in a replica of Andy’s room from the Disney Pixar classic, Toy Story.

Just Cause 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – This year, fans will also be treated to an exclusive presentation of Just Cause 4 at the Square Enix booth. Just Cause 4 takes the series’ incredible destruction and unique physics to a whole new level with the introduction of fully simulated tornadoes and other Extreme Weather events. Rico Rodriguez returns in Just Cause 4 with his trademark parachute, wingsuit and, of course, his grapple hook, now enhanced with new functionality and fully customizable — making it the most powerful and creative tool the player has ever had.

Life is Strange 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Adventure-Fans rejoice: Life is Strange 2 is coming to Gamescom 2018 as a world premiere. Not only will the development team share all the details about the highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning and critically-acclaimed Life is Strange – it will be playable for the first time at the Square Enix booth on the Gamescom show floor.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – The themes of Shadow of the Tomb Raider have their influence on the appearance of the Square Enix booth as well: the area is set up in the style of an imposing Mayan pyramid with numerous game stations. Visitors can get an even more intense feel for Lara Croft’s biggest adventure yet with a demo version of the action adventure.

The company has also confirmed it will have a Square Enix Products booth for those that feel like purchasing goods based on its properties. A new Square Enix Music booth will also provide exclusive signed vinyl records; and visitors will also be able to check out the Final Fantasy Trading Card game.

Gamescom will take place from Aug. 21 through 25 in Cologne, Germany.