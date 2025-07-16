All-in-One Life Is Strange Collection Announced as a PS5 Exclusive

A new Life is Strange collection box containing five complete games and every DLC is releasing later this year, only for PlayStation 5. Priced at only $59.99, the product is an excellent collectible for Life is Strange fans or those who want to play through the series for the first time without having to buy each game separately.

The collection was announced today by Square Enix and is available for pre-order in the Square Enix Store. Players can purchase a box set, which includes a physical disc containing two of the series’ games. However, players only get the other three games in the form of a redemption code.

“The box set comprises a disc with Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange: Double Exposure, alongside a redemption code granting entitlement to Life is Strange: Remastered, Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered, Life is Strange 2, and all associated DLC and pre-order incentive items,” says the official store page.

Releasing on October 2nd, it’s also nice that the collection comes packaged with access to every single released DLC and certain pre-order bonuses that fans may have missed the first time. However, it’s worth noting for diehard fans that a few of the titles are being shipped with their remastered versions instead of their original release forms.

The remaster of the original Life is Strange sparked controversy among fans upon its release for including additional content and other changes some felt were unnecessary.

In a 2022 X post, Life is Strange Game and Art director Michel Koch of Dontnod Entertainment expressed agreement with a complaint about changes to the lighthouse sequence in the remaster.

“I hope Deck9 will be able to patch it soon. I admit that this kind of pacing and editing, in a game with time travel, seems even more important to me than improved facial animations on the grand scheme of things,” wrote Koch on X.

Experience five cinematic, multi-award-winning narrative adventures along with all released DLC and pre-order bonuses with the Life is Strange Collection box for PlayStation 5 on October 2nd!

The original Life is Strange, released in episodic installments during 2015, was developed by Dontnod and published by Square Enix. After the two gaming studios parted ways in 2021, Square Enix retained the intellectual rights to the series and brought on developer Deck Nine to continue future work.

What this means for the purist fans of the series is that the only game solely developed by Dontnod contained in the collection is Life is Strange 2.

This is not the first time Square Enix has released a collection for the Life is Strange saga. In 2022, a remastered collection featuring Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm introduced additional graphical enhancements to the series.

These changes put an increased emphasis on facial motion capture and character model detail, which some fans appreciated, but others felt detracted from the experience.

Another reason the remasters are viewed negatively by some fans is the reputation they have for bugs that hinder gameplay or ruin immersion. These concerns are still fresh in fans’ minds to this day.

“Hopefully DeckNine fixed the remastered LiS and BTS, otherwise the collection isn’t worth picking up,” wrote one X user in response to Square Enix’s new announcement.

While it’s a shame that Life is Strange fans who don’t own a PlayStation 5 will miss out, it’s nice to have a single convenient place to play all five games in the series for fans who may have missed some of them along the way.