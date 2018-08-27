Square Enix Announces Jam-Packed PAX West Line-Up, Including Kingdom Hearts 3

PAX West (also known to some as PAX Prime) is set to take place in Seattle in just a few days’ time. And Square Enix is more than ready for the show, not only bringing Dragon Quest XI and Shadow of the Tomb Raider before their releases, but also the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts III.

The company revealed its plans for the show this week, including bringing legendary Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii to talk with the fans and take part in photo sessions on Saturday, September 1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If it’s games that you’re after, the publisher has them in spades, including playable versions of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Kingdom Hearts III, Life Is Strange 2, The Quiet Man and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

There will also be giveaways, including a limited edition Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One X console that will tie in with an Instagram relic hunt, along with Just Cause 4 merchandise, Dragon Quest XI posters and t-shirts, and so much more.

There will also be a number of panels to learn more about your favorite games, including Life Is Strange 2 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. There’s also a Life is Strange 2 party hosted by the What’s Good Games ladies, if you’re interested.

EXPANDING THE LIFE IS STRANGE UNIVERSE

Friday, August 31, 2018

TIME: 12:00 PM

LOCATION: Wyvern Theater

Join writer Christian Divine and key figures from the LIFE IS STRANGE 2 development team as they take you behind the scenes of their most ambitious game in the series to date. Discover how they apply the core concepts of the LIFE IS STRANGE franchise to bring the relatable characters and realistic environments in the LIFE IS STRANGE Universe to life. Learn how they tackle the challenges of telling a branching story of education and brotherhood within an evolving episodic narrative adventure.

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 FAN MEET UP PARTY with What’s Good Games

Friday, August 31, 2018

Time 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Unicorn 1118 E. Pike Street

Relax at PAX with the team from What’s Good Games and developers from DONTNOD Entertainment to celebrate the upcoming launch of the first episode of LIFE IS STRANGE 2. Share your favorite moments from the series, enjoy refreshments and a chance to win games, SQUARE ENIX prizes and custom What’s Good Games items. For additional information about the event visit: //www.facebook.com/WhatsGoodGames/.

JUST CAUSE 4 SHOWCASE

Saturday, September 1, 2018

Time 11:30 AM

Location: Hydra Theater

Join key members of the JUST CAUSE 4 development team – Avalanche Studios – as they talk exclusively about the next game in the hugely popular, multi-million selling JUST CAUSE series. Set in the fictional South American world of Solis, JUST CAUSE 4 takes the incredible destruction and unique physics the series is known for to a whole new level with the introduction of fully simulated tornadoes and other Extreme Weather events. Rico Rodriguez returns in JUST CAUSE 4 with his trademark parachute, wingsuit and, of course his grappling hook, now enhanced with new functionality and fully customisable, making it the most powerful and creative tool the player has ever had.

SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER – Uncovering the Hidden City of Paititi

Saturday, September 1, 2018

Time: 4:30 PM

Location: Wyvern Theater

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is filled with many surprises and secrets. Perhaps the biggest discovery Lara Croft will make is the hidden city of Paititi, a civilization untouched by modern culture and the largest hub ever created in a Tomb Raider game. Moderated by Andrea Rene, join the team behind Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. The panel will feature Dan Chayer-Bisson (Game Director), Mario Chabtini (Senior Producer), and Rich Briggs (Senior Brand Director).

So if you’re headed to PAX West this weekend, don’t miss out on the fun!