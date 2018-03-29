Several Square Enix Games Are Just $1-$5 Each Right Now On Steam

While Square Enix has a lot of current hits that are well worth picking up, the company also has a fantastic library of classics that several players might have missed out on, from older Tomb Raider games like Anniversary and Legend to Just Cause 2 and Hitman games. And now, you’ve got a chance to clean up on several of them over on Steam.

That’s because the PC gaming storefront is having a very good sale on several older Square Enix games. In fact, you can get a good deal of them for anywhere between $1-$5 – and, no, not shovelware games. Most of these are actually good games that are well worth rediscovering.

You can check out the whole list above, but here are some of the most notable bargains that you can pick up right now, going for just a few bucks total! Get them while they last!

Project: Snowblind- $.89

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition- $.97

Tomb Raider: Legend- $.97

Thief Gold- $.97

Thief II: The Metal Age- $.97

Tomb Raider- $.97

Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation- $.97

Tomb Raider II- $.97

Tomb Raider III- $.97

Legacy of Kain : Defiance- $.97

Startopia- $.97

Dungeon Siege- $.97

Dungeon Siege II- $.97

Tomb Raider V: Chronicles- $.97

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver- $.97

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2- $.97

Pandemonium- $.97

Deus Ex: Invisible War- $.97

Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain- $.97

Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness- $.97

Just Cause- $.97

Kane and Lynch: Dead Men- $.97

Scary Girl- $.97

Tomb Raider Anniversary- $.98

Thief: Deadly Shadows- $.98

Quantum Conundrum- $.98

Tomb Raider: Underworld- $.98

Kane & Lynch 2: Dead Men- $.99

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light- $1.49

Mini Ninjas- $1.49

Omikron: The Nomad Soul- $1.49

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition- $1.99

Deus Ex: The Fall- $1.99

Lara Croft GO- $2.49

Tomb Raider (2013)- $2.99

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut- $2.99

Just Cause 2- $2.99

Dungeon Siege III- $2.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris- $2.99

Supreme Commander 2- $3.24

Murdered: Soul Suspect- $4.49

Thief (2014)- $4.49

The sale is going on now through April 3, so you’ve got a few days to expand your Square Enix digital game library!

As far as what we recommend, the 2013 Tomb Raider is sensational for the $3 price; and Just Cause 2 is a whole lot of destructive fun. For that matter, the Soul Reaver games are worth a revisit, and Project Snowblind is a criminally underrated first-person shooter.