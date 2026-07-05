Square Enix Report Reveals Sequel to 1990s SNES RPG

A new Square Enix report has revealed the Japanese publisher has a sequel to a 1990s SNES RPG in the works. And it looks like the Square Enix game has been in development since at least 2024, which means RPG fans may get a reveal soon. This is assuming the new report is accurate. Thankfully, for RPG fans, the new report comes from a solid Nintendo source.

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More specifically, the new report comes the way of Nash Weedle, a source that does not have a bulletproof track record, but who has had many undeniable leaks in the past. According to Nash Weedle, Live a Live 2 is in development at Square Enix. As you may know, the old-school SNES RPG from 1994 recently got a remake back in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, so this is presumably a sequel to this remake, which is to say it will be in the style of this remake.

Potential Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive

For those unfamiliar with Live a Live, it was released in 1994 via the SNES and the SNES only by Square, before it merged with Enix and became known as Square Enix. The remake, meanwhile, was made by Historia and Square Enix and was released in 2022 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. It did eventually come to other consoles in the following years. To this end, there’s reason to suspect this sequel will be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game, or at least another timed exclusive for launch. The report makes no mention of this possibility one way or another, though.

The original 1994 game was notably a commercial failure for Square at the time, while the remake only sold roughly 500,000 copies, which isn’t much better, especially by the normally lofty standards of Square Enix. In other words, it was surprising Square Enix ever remade a commercial failure in the first place, but it may be even more surprising if the remake gets a sequel. That said, HD-2D games are comparatively cheap to make, so it doesn’t have to sell a ton of copies to turn a profit. Further, Nintendo may be driving interest, as it did with the initial remake. Unfortunately, we do not know, and there is no word in the report about a potential reveal date, so RPG fans have no idea when to anticipate finding out more about this game in an official capacity.

In the meantime, like any rumor, take this new one with a grain of salt. Even if this intel is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

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