Remake of 1999 Square Enix PS1 RPG Releasing Next Month

A remake of a 1999 PS1 game from Square Enix is releasing on January 30, 2026, via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X after debuting earlier this year on June 26 via the Nintendo Switch. The game in question is actually a SquareSoft game, before the company merged with Enix in 2003 to become known as Square Enix. In the late 1990s, Square was primarily making PS1-exclusive games, and this game is no exception. Not only did it release as a PS1 exclusive, but it never came to any other platform after the fact.

More specifically, those on PC and both generations of both Xbox and PlayStation consoles will soon be able to play Front Mission 3, or more specifically, Front Mission 3: Remake. As the name implies, this is a full remake of the 1999 tactical RPG, which itself was the third mainline installment, but fifth total in the series. The series, meanwhile, dates back to 1995 and hasn’t seen a new installment since 2010, unless you count 2019’s Left Alive.

A Forgotten But Great Square Enix RPG

When Front Mission 3 was released back in 1999, it earned an 84 on GameRankings, a very solid return for the RPG. That said, when you think of the great Square Enix RPGs, you think of series like Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest, not Front Mission, a series forgotten by many, though the recent remakes have been changing this.

Not the First Remake

If you have deja vu, it is because remakes of the first two games were released in 2022 and 2024, respectively. So, there has been a ton of Front Mission lately, though, not from Square Enix. The remakes have been handled by developer MegaPixel Studio and publisher Forever Entertainment.

Ahead of the release of the remake, which will set back those interested $34.99, a free demo is available for the game on all platforms. It is unclear how substantial in size this demo is.

What’s Different From the Original PS1 Game

In addition to remade visuals and smoother animations, there is reorchestrated music in this new remake. More notable than this, though, there is a new “Quick Combat” mode, which is pitched as a “fast-paced battle mode.” On top of this, players can now personalize their Wanzers with different customizable camouflage options.

