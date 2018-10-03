Square Enix’s ‘The Quiet Man’ Gets New Trailer and Release Date

Square Enix’s story-driven game called The Quiet Man now has a release date that was revealed in its newest trailer.

Coming to the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam as a digital-only title, Square Enix revealed in the trailer above that the game will release on November 1, 2018. The end of the trailer alluded to the previous idea that it would be out in 2019 before showing an “8” on the neon sign instead to confirm its release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally teased during E3 2018 with Square Enix’s first trailer for the game showing a seemingly deaf character pummeling thugs in an alley, Square Enix revealed the project to be a blend of animation and live-action sequences that center on a protagonist named Dane. Dane can’t hear, but his martial arts skills and street fighting expertise are more than enough to take care of common enemies, as the trailer indicated.

Aside from the music that was added to the trailer, only limited in-game sounds were heard such as the alley thugs’ first comments at the beginning. Square Enix has marketed the game as having a “soundless” world, so it’ll be interesting to see how the game’s audio works to account for Dane’s deafness.

“Unravelling within a single night, players take the role of deaf protagonist Dane as he fights his way through a ‘soundless’ world to discover the motives behind the kidnapping of a songstress from a mysterious masked man,” Square Enix’s preview of the game said. “Embark on an adrenaline-fueled motion picture like experience which can be completed in one sitting.”

The combat that’s seen throughout the trailer has been a part of the game that Square Enix focused on in past preview, combat that mimics that of other games like the Yakuza series where players combine Dane’s fighting skill with environmental interactions. The masked man who was also previewed in past trailers appears to be in charge of the basic henchmen though as the figure kidnaps the songstress and starts Dane on his quest to save her.

A digital-only title priced at $14.99 for both platforms, The Quiet Man is also getting limited editions on the PlayStation 4 and Steam. The tweet above from the game’s Twitter account show that the limited editions include a theme, avatars, and wallpapers depending on which platform it’s purchased for.

The Quiet Man is scheduled to release on November 1st for $14.99 with a 10 percent discount available until November 15th.