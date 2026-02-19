Square Enix’s Best RPG Ever Rumored to Be Getting Remake

Square Enix’s best RPG ever is rumored to be getting a new remake. If you had a Mount Rushmore for RPG developers, Square Enix is the only undeniable inclusion. FromSoftware and BioWare also make strong cases, but then it’s a bloodbath between Bethesda Game Studios, CD Projekt Red, Atlus, and Larian Studios for that final spot. Square Enix is the indisputable king of the genre, though, thanks to both its longevity and the fact that it has more RPG classics than any other studio. And it has two RPGs, in particular, with a claim to the throne of best RPG of all time.

When debating the best RPG of all time, a second debate emerges. And this is the debate of what is the best Square Enix RPG of all time: Chrono Trigger or Final Fantasy 7? Those in the camp of the former will be happy to hear that the 1995 classic is getting the remake treatment just like FF7 did, or at least that is what a new rumor suggests.

The Best SNES RPG Finally Getting a Remake?

As you may know, Chrono Trigger has never been made. Over the course of 31 years, it has been ported, and some of these ports have been enhanced ports. There’s never been a remake, though. In fact, there has never even been a remaster. According to a new rumor from John Harker, this is changing.

Harker is not a name that has popped up much this generation, but they were once a fairly prominent source in the 2010s, and a source with a decent track record. In a recent thread about a Square Enix survey inquiring from fans about remakes they would be interested in, Harker said, “The Chrono stuff is already in development.” Harker does not clarify if this is in reference to a remake or a remaster, but the thread and survey are specifically about remakes.

Previous Teases From Chrono Trigger Creator

This new rumor follows some interesting comments back in December of last year from Chrono Trigger co-creator Yuji Horii. During a panel, Horii was asked about a potential Chrono Trigger remake. His reply was to neither confirm nor deny it. Rather, he laughed, saying, “I can’t say that,” before saying, “You shouldn’t ask that.” This was followed up by him noting he would be “told off” if he commented on the matter.

One of the Best Games of All Time

Chrono Trigger is not just one of the best RPGs of all time, but one of the best games of all time. This is best evidenced by its 96 on GameRankings. Despite this, the game has only ever shipped a cumulative five million units. So, there are many who have never played the SNES classic, which would make a remake perfect. A remaster is unlikely to bring many new fans in, but a modern remake would surely be one of the biggest releases of the generation, especially if it’s on the scale of and similar in quality to Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 remake.

All of that said, remember to take this new rumor with a grain of salt.