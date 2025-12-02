Chrono Trigger Remake Gets New Hope Following Comments From Creator

One of the creators of Chrono Trigger, the iconic RPG that debuted on Super Nintendo in 1995, has sparked new hope for a remake of the game that could come about in the future. As Square Enix has continued to remake more games from its past in its popular “HD-2D” style, many have hoped that Chrono Trigger would eventually be on tap to get this same treatment. Despite this, the 30th anniversary of Chrono Trigger has now come and gone, which a number of fans thought would prompt the announcement of such a remake. Luckily, it sounds as though there’s still reason to believe that a new version of Chrono Trigger could still come about in the future.

During a recent panel hosted on YouTube, Chrono Trigger co-creator Yuji Horii was asked about whether or not a remake of the game could be in development. Horii refused to confirm or deny that such a project could be happening and instead said that he would get “told off” by those in charge if he were to say anything on the subject. While this response is open for interpretation, the fact that Horri didn’t outright deny that a Chrono Trigger remake was happening is perhaps a promising sign.

On a long enough timeline, it seems like a remake of Chrono Trigger will surely end up happening. Perhaps more than any other game in Square Enix’s catalog, Chrono Trigger is primed to get the HD-2D treatment, which would improve its visuals greatly. While the game has been ported to PS1, Nintendo DS, PC, and even mobile devices in the past, a proper remake of the game has been desired by fans for decades. Because of this fervor, there’s reason to believe that a Chrono Trigger remake would sell at an incredibly high rate, which is ultimately what can and should lead to the project eventually materializing.

Hopefully, as we move into 2026, these dreams of Chrono Trigger getting remade will finally become a reality. In the interim, though, Square Enix is focusing on remaking Dragon Quest VII, which is set to launch for nearly all platforms in February.

