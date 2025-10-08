Square’s Hidden Gem on the PS1 Had One of the Most Innovative Combat Systems

The original PlayStation was the perfect ground for developers to experiment, thanks to the 3D graphics, cinematic storytelling, and expansive worlds it offered. SquareSoft, in particular, seemed to be the most successful of these developers. Titles like Final Fantasy VII changed the genre forever alongside other hit titles like Chrono Cross. These titles stole the spotlight from other titles on the PlayStation, including a hidden gem with one of the most innovative and fun combat systems. This combat system would go on to influence many other games on PS1 and after, but failed to get the recognition it should have.

Despite its creative battle system, Legend of Legaia failed to be a mainstream success. It lacked name recognition and marketing, which is a shame because I loved it. The battles were deeply engaging, and I enjoyed creating combos throughout the game as I mastered the creative and intricate system. Compared to every other RPG at the time, developer Prokion was bold for making such a departure from the norm, and while it may be forgotten, it always holds a special place in my heart.

Legand of Legaia, a Classic RPG With a Twist

I’ll be honest—Legend of Legaia isn’t remembered for its narrative. It wasn’t revolutionary or particularly inspired, but rather followed the trappings and tropes of late-90s JRPGs. A group of teenagers attempts to save the world, a mysterious energy source causes problems, and a villain is bent on achieving a godlike status. This formula can be seen in so many games of this era. As you can imagine, this is not why the game has a cult following.

The real reason its name is carved into my memory is its combat system and gameplay mechanics. I looked forward to battling monsters throughout the entirety of the game, something that was rare for me back then. Its combat was unique and tactile, making every fight feel like a performance where I could experiment with combos and strategies. One simple change to turn-based battles made this combat system iconic, and it came to be known as the Tactical Arts System.

Deep Mechanics That Rewarded Experimentation

The Tactical Arts System wasn’t as simple as selecting an attack and then choosing an option. Instead, it allowed players to freely attack by selecting any number of combinations with right and left punches or high and low kicks. These would form an attack combo that would then use different moves and arts depending on the order selected. By experimenting with different patterns, players can perform unique attacks, almost like a fighting game.

An AP bar, the action point system, determined what type of arts you could use by limiting the number of actions you could select. This varied between characters and increased as you leveled up. Each of the three characters, Vahn, Noa, and Gala, had playstyles that varied, further offering more depth as each character acted differently in combat. Experimentation was key to mastering each character, as new abilities were given to players, but discovered through combos.

Legend of Lagaia added even more depth through its elemental system. Instead of learning spells through leveling up or items, you had to battle and defeat elemental monsters called Seru. But there was a catch: only the player who landed the finishing blow had a chance to learn the elemental magic by absorbing it. This added further strategic depth to the game that combined experimenting with combos and timing what character attacked and when.

Sony’s Forgotten Masterclass in Combat Design

Legend of Lagaia may not have revolutionized storytelling in RPGs, but it certainly redefined what turn-based combat could be. If the game had been better supported, we may have seen it have more of an impact on turn-based games and lasting legacy. Its fighting-game-inspired input system gave players agency, while the AP and Seru mechanics layered strategic depth to it. Few games have been able to create such unique and engaging gameplay, even today.

Sadly, Legend of Lagaia is locked away on the PlayStation unless you resort to emulation. A revisit to this title with some graphical and quality-of-life updates could be huge for the series, though I doubt this would happen. It would be a pleasant surprise for a new title to be released, one that implements and innovates further on the intricate battle system while providing a better narrative.

Turn-based RPGs have never truly left, but they are seeing a resurgence thanks to titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and series like Persona. I hope that the stars align and Legend of Lagaia receives a remake or remaster, after all, developers like Square Enix are remaking so many games. Until then, this PS1 hidden gem will remain in my memory and my heart.

