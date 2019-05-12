Expect More Star Trek Games in The Future

Star Wars was able to infiltrate the gaming industry early and maintain a pretty steady and strong presence in it. Meanwhile, entertainment’s other big sci-fi property, Star Trek, hasn’t really figured out games yet. Beyond Star Trek Online, the IP has struggled to extend its brand to gaming, but that could be changing soon, because recently CBS announced that it’s looking to revitalize the brand, which includes a push into games.

Earlier this month, CBS announced the creation of a global franchise group dedicated to expanding the beloved and long-running series beyond television. The goal of the initiative is to “invigorate and broaden the Star Trek fan community through additional branding opportunities, such as podcasts, a reinvigorated StarTrek.com and new digital spaces, consumer products and gaming, as well as live experiential events and global attractions.”

As you can see, CBS has big plans for Star Trek that go well beyond gaming. However, gaming is a big enough part of its plans that it’s specifically mentioned. So, the question is: what are its plans? Who knows. A follow up to Star Trek Online seems obvious. But beyond that is anyone’s best guess. Maybe a space-faring RPG in the vain of Mass Effect? A real-time strategy game? Like with Star Wars, there’s a ton of opportunity to tackle a lot of genres.

“Veronica and her team are not only gifted brand strategists and veteran consumer products executives, they are also experts on the Star Trek canon,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios, of the announcement “We are excited to launch this new business unit because the brand has an enormously rabid fan base, and we look forward to expanding its reach even further.”

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you want to see more Star Trek games? If so, what type of games would you like to see from the sci-fi series?

