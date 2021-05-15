Star Trek: The Next Generation Comes to Star Trek: Fleet Command

✖

Star Trek: The Next Generation's ship and crew are warping into Star Trek: Fleet Command. The award-winning mobile 4x MMO expanded beyond the Kelvin timeline of the most recent Star Trek films with the addition of elements from Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: The Original Series. This week, Scopley announced that Star Trek: The Next Generation's USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D and its Starfleet officers are joining the fun. The update introduces new in-game characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation and revamps the game's new user experience around The Next Generation content. The Next Generation's soundtrack is also featured in the game.

The update also brings the launch of Star Trek: Fleet Command's new Away Teams feature and adds more than 40 new missions to the game. You can watch the trailer below and find details about Fleet Command's first five arcs via a press release from Scopely:

First Time User Experience Update & 40+ New Missions : To welcome new players, the Star Trek: Fleet Command first time user experience has been overhauled to immediately immerse Commanders in the “The Next Generation” in-game. Fleet Command’s first 20 missions now take players on a unique adventure featuring familiar characters, ships, and storylines from the series.

New Officers : The Next Generation arc debuts with five new officers, including Data, William T. Riker, Deanna Troi, Beverly Crusher, Geordi La Forge - with the legendary Captain Jean-Luc Picard to follow soon after.

New Away Teams Feature: For the very first time, players can send officers on assignments. It's time to revisit strategies and assess the value of existing officers as players send them off throughout the galaxy to complete unique tasks and earn rewards! Players will create high-performance teams by mixing and matching officers with complementary skills fit for unique missions that can earn exclusive rewards.

Scopely recently released a handful of Star Trek: Fleet Command advertisements featuring Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green and Star Trek film star Karl Urban. To celebrate The Next Generation's arrival in the game, Scopley will unveil a new ad featuring LeVar Burton (Commander Geordi La Forge), Brent Spiner (Data), and Jonathan Frakes (Commander William Riker) later this month.

"With over 50 years of content to draw from, this expanded partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products marks the first time all of these iconic Star Trek stories, characters, and universes will find a home in one immersive experience," said Steve Huff, Senior Vice President of Product at Scopely in a statement announcing Discovery's introduction to Fleet Command. "We're honored to be deepening our collaboration with ViacomCBS Consumer Products and contributing to the legacy of Star Trek through our shared mission of delivering an exceptional experience to fans all over the world, for many years to come."

"Star Trek is a multi-generational franchise that continues to generate new iterations to meet the needs of its ever-growing loyal and passionate fan base," said Pam Kaufman, President, Global Consumer Products, ViacomCBS. "With this first-of-its-kind partnership, we are able to harness the combined power of the beloved brand to give gamers a unique opportunity to create their own new adventures utilizing an exciting title from an exceptional partner like Scopely."

Star Trek: Fleet Command is free to play and available for Android and iOS devices.