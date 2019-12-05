Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Actors Would Put Baby Yoda to Sleep With Pokemon’s Jigglypuff Song

Now that the full press push for the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is on, odds and ends from various interviews have begun to make their way online. There’s the usual questions about thematic elements, character moments, and all that making the rounds, but there’s also a slew of slightly stranger, off-kilter questions being answer. For example, it would appear that the Associated Press asked the cast of the film how they would get Baby Yoda, the breakout character from The Mandalorian Disney+ show, to sleep. While all of the answers are good, it’s Naomi Ackie (Jannah) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose) that really knock it out of the park with their answer. The two indicate that they might try to use Jigglypuff’s song. Like, from Pokemon.

If you’re somehow not familiar, the Pokemon Jigglypuff is notorious in the anime adaptation of the franchise for putting people and Pokemon to sleep while singing. This is a play on the fact that the actual Pokemon move, Sing, can cause the Sleep status effect. You can check it out about 11 minutes into the Pokemon anime’s first season episode “The Song of Jigglypuff” right here. So the reference here to the song is because, in theory, it would put Baby Yoda right to sleep — as it always has in the anime. Even so, it’s something of a deep cut to just pull out here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full interview clip below. Ackie and Tran give their answer around 36 seconds in, and they serenade the interviewer together with a… well, not rousing, really, as it’s meant to put folks to sleep after all, rendition.

Hush little Baby (Yoda), don’t you cry: #StarWars stars share how they’d get Baby Yoda to sleep, from singing the Jigglypuff Song to a Wookiee lullaby. pic.twitter.com/RTeXdwCU93 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 5, 2019

What do you think of their answer? How would you put Baby Yoda to sleep? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is scheduled to release in theaters on December 20th. The film stars Daisy Ridley as Rey, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Naomi Ackie as Jannah, Carrie Fisher as General Leia, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, and many more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.