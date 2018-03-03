Star Wars Battlefront 2: How To Unlock Luke Skywalker’s Hoth Skin

For those enjoying the latest Star Wars Battlefront II game, DICE has begun to roll out some of the new skins that they have been promising down the pipeline. For fans of the Hoth outfits, now’s your chance to earn the Luke Skywalker skin that no, doesn’t involve a Tauntaun.

Beginning today, March 2nd, players can take part in certain challenges to unlock exclusive rewards. If you’re looking to get the Luke Skywalker Hoth Skin, which we’re assuming that’s what you are here for, then this is what you need to do as per the dev team themselves.

Star Wars Battlefront II developer ‘Mr_Taver’ took to the forums to give players a heads up, here’s what he had to say in order to unlock this look:

“Starting today and continuing for the next two week you will find in-game challenges each weekend related to the Luke Hoth appearance. Completing all three challenges will unlock this appearance.

For this weekend’s challenge, you need to defeat 30 enemy soldiers in any multiplayer mode – with the exception of Jet Pack Cargo.

Completing this challenge will grant you a “cosmetic crate” which will grant credits & an emote or victory pose. You will receive the Hoth appearance for Luke only when you have completed the third week’s challenge.

Please note that due to a bug, some PC players were able to unlock the Luke Hoth appearance today in error.”

It’s important to note that completing all three challenges is required, though some PC players have reported an immediate unlock due to the bug mentioned above. If you weren’t one of those lucky glitch recipients, it’s time to earn it the old fashioned way!

In other Star Wars Battlefront II news, the team promises much more content in the months to come, here’s what’s new, and what’s coming in the near future, in their latest Star Wars title: