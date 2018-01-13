Star Wars Battlefront 2 Patch Brings Much Needed Bug Fixes

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is going strong with post-launch content keeping players entertained while battling it out as some of their favourite characters. But just like any online game, there is some needed maintenance that will occur and the community manager for the shooter has given us some insight into the upcoming patch and what it will target.

Community manager Mat Everett has stated that the upcoming patch will target many of the player reported bugs, as well as stormtrooper adjustments and overall enhancements. Some of the imbalances reported with the game’s weapons are also slated for a fix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep in mind, this isn’t the full patch notes – just a sneak peak. We will update when the full patch goes live and what it changes in-game:

Just wanted to provide a quick update on the upcoming happenings as we have seen a flurry of tweets from Dennis becoming the ‘Yes’ man in the last few hours. We have a patch incoming; it’s going to address more than a handful of items and misc. bug fixes. This patch is in the approval stage and should arrive soon pending those approvals.

As a small peek at what you should expect:

– Hero tweaks

– Wookie Warriors tweaked

– Trooper tweaks (Specialist, Heavy, and Officer)

– Weapon tweaks

– Bug fixes

and a lot more…

We will go into full details on each adjustment and tweak once the patch is released, so stay tuned for the official date announce of that going live. We will publish downtime and the full patch notes here once available.

The post came from the game’s forums and was met with a lot of positive feedback from active players. Many are excited to see some of these “tweaks” in action, while also looking at the classes will be getting as well, though one player did mention that he thought it was interesting that the Assault class was seemingly left out. Whether that was intentional or not has yet to be seen, but the full details will be here soon when the patch goes live after the final approval comes in.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.