Star Wars Battlefront 2 Trailer Shows Off New Rise of Skywalker Content

Star Wars Battlefront 2 players have already been receiving new content this week to celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and one of the biggest parts of those releases is available as of Friday now that the movie is out. There’s a new planet that’s now in Battlefront 2 for players to explore, and they can visit it during their battles by using four of the new Reinforcements which were also added on December 20th.

Since the new content is from The Rise of Skywalker movie, it should go without saying that the trailer above and the details of the new planet and the Reinforcements contain some spoilers for the film. Check out the trailer if you’ve seen the movie or if you’re just undeterred by spoilers, but those who haven’t seen the movie yet might want to check back later.

The new planet in question which can be seen in the trailer above is one that was teased before as a jungle planet, though its name was never officially revealed. It’s now been confirmed that the planet is called “Ajan Kloss” and will serve as the new battleground for players. It’s now available in the game along with new appearances for characters like Rey and Kylo Ren along with the new Reinforcements.

“Experience thrilling Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker content in Star Wars Battlefront II today!” a preview of the new content said. “Deploy with four new reinforcements – including the ruthless Sith trooper – on the lush planet of Ajan Kloss and don new Appearances for Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren, all inspired by the epic finale of the Skywalker saga.”

The new Reinforcements were also teased before, though only half of the added characters were named initially. We knew about the First Order Jet Trooper and the Sith Trooper who would b e playable on the First Order’s side, and the trailer released today revealed that the “Gunner” and “Spy” units fighting for the Resistance are the Ovissian Gunner and the Caphex Spy.

This same trailer also gave a preview of the content that’s coming in January. You’ll be able to play as BB-8 and his First Order counterpart next month, and the sequel movies are getting their own Capital Supremacy experiences.

“In January, we’re excited to bring Capital Supremacy to the sequel era! That means two new capital ships to defend or bring down – the MC85 of the Resistance and the Resurgent-class Star Destroyer,” EA Star Wars said. “The massive vessels will station themselves above the high-agency ground battles taking place on the new jungle planet from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Jakku. The same two locations are coming to offline Instant Action, as well.”

The newest Star Wars Battlefront 2 content is now available in the game, and you can see our review of The Rise of Skywalker here.