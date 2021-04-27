Star Wars Battlefront 3 Leak Reportedly Reveals First Look at Game

✖

A new leak has reportedly revealed our first look at Star Wars Battlefront 3, which has been in out and out of the rumor mill the past year, but still hasn't been announced or revealed by DICE and EA. Unfortunately, the leak itself isn't as exciting as "first look" suggests, as it doesn't reveal any gameplay, characters, or anything very substantial. Rather, it reveals our first -- supposed -- look at one of the game's map, or more specifically, its Coruscant map, an ecumenopolis planet from Return of the Jedi.

Unfortunately, the leak in question doesn't reveal how the map looks in-game but reveals a piece of it that shows a skyline and that is very much in development (it can be viewed here). That said, while the image itself is slightly underwhelming, it's accompanied by some details.

According to the leaker, the game will be marketed alongside the Coruscant map and Ahsoka, similarly to how Battlefront 2 was marketed with Maul and Naboo and Battlefront with AT-AT and Hoth. Adding to this particular point, the leaker claims Ahsoka will be based on her appearance in the Mandalorian, with Rosario Dawson doing the voice work.

The leak also relays word of the following: the return of co-op with reduced XP gain; a reworked version of the Star Card system, a new loadout system, and the merge of Starfighter Assault and Galactic Assault.

As for all of this information, it comes from an anonymous source, so take it with a grain of salt. Typically, this information wouldn't be worth acknowledging given the nature of the source, but given that's accompanied by an image that -- seemingly -- passes the sniff test, it's been making the rounds.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- DICE or EA -- have commented on this leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accoridngly. Further, if the source provides any more information, we will also add it in.

