Star Wars Battlefront 3 Isn’t Happening Anytime Soon, Confirms Director

2017’s Star Wars Battlefront 2 was one of the hottest messes of this generation. There was so much negativity and backlash around it and its lootboxes that it eventually got the attention of mainstream media, and eventually governments. However, after the industry and many gamers moved beyond it, EA kept supporting the game, and because of this, it’s progressively been making a comeback and cultivating a large player base. This type of support is rare for EA, and it’s safe to say not many saw this game recovering from its initial woes. All of this begs the question: what’s next? Who knows, but it doesn’t sound like it will be Star Wars Battlefront 3, at least not for awhile. Why? Because no one is clamoring for it. According to design director, Dennis Brannvall, the “hunger” isn’t there like there used to be.

“Sequels are probably still viable otherwise people wouldn’t be doing them, but it’s not the same hunger as it used to be,” said Brannvall while talking to PCGamesN.

“We were so used to the chain of sequels, where we do a sequel then we do a season pass for a year then move onto the next game. I think the industry has changed on that… before it was very transactional and we made the game and we signed up for 4 DLCs and then that’s it. So then you focus on getting value to players out of what they paid for and if there was a system that wasn’t working then you put a pin in that and say we will fix it in the sequel.”

According to Brannvall, DICE and EA aren’t doing things like this anymore. And this had made Star Wars Battlefront 2 a much better game, because rather than roll player feedback into a sequel, it’s been directly pumped into Star Wars Battlefront 2.

As you can see, the door is still left open for a new installment in the series, but it doesn’t sound like it will be happening anytime soon. And that’s for the better, after all, the more time you put in-between Star Wars Battlefront 3 and Star Wars Battlefront 2’s launch, the better.