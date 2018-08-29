Rumor: Star Wars Battlefront II 2018 Road Map Leaks, Includes Clone Wars Content

We’ve been waiting for DICE to provide details on what to expect from Star Wars Battlefront II for the rest of the year. And while the company hasn’t revealed that yet, a new post on Reddit has leaked a road map that reveals quite a bit coming our way.

Here are the details in regards to the road map, which you can also see at the link above:

Videos by ComicBook.com

September — Improved Squad System Arrives

The new squad system, which will be set up in September in the Galactic Assault, Skirmish and Smash modes, will allow players to reappear near their squad members. The squad system was designed to encourage team play in Star Wars Battlefront II.

The 91th Corps Recognition Mobile and the 10rth Battalion Wolfpack will also land in September. Additional clone soldier appearances join the ranks of the Galactic Republic.

October — All About General Grievous

The first of the heroes announced at EA Play, General Grievous, will make his Star Wars: Battlefront II debut in October. The general of the droid army will join his confreres on the dark side, with the intention of adding Jedi lightsabers to his collection.

November — The month of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Geonosis

In order to put an end to General Grievous’ plans, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi will join the ranks of the bright side of the Force in November. Obi-Wan will be able to use his heroic powers in our newest Galactic Assault map, Geonosis. This new map, available in November, is known to have been the major theater of the Clone Wars conflict.

The clone soldiers of the 212th Attack Battalion will also disembark in November in the form of soldier appearances of the Galactic Republic. These soldiers are known to have helped Obi-Wan track General Grievous.

December — Count Dooku, new large-scale fashion, Anakin Skywalker and much more

Earl Dooku, Yoda’s former Padawan who turned to the dark side out of thirst for power, extends his threat to Star Wars Battlefront II.

The Guard of Coruscant: This elite division of clone soldiers, originally destined to maintain peace on Coruscant, the capital planet of the Republic, will also be available in the form of soldier appearances of the Galactic Republic.

In addition, we look forward to introducing you to our new non-linear sandbox mode for Star Wars Battlefront II. In this mode, two teams compete for the possession of control points to destroy the enemy admiral vessels.

And as if that were not enough, you can embody for the first time the hero on the bright side Anakin Skywalker. First under the command of Anakin during the Clone Wars, and nicknamed the “Fist of Vader,” the 501th Legion made his arrival during this period with new appearances of clone soldiers.”

This is all very detailed and, if it pans out, quite exciting. But it’s not made official by DICE yet; and on top of that, there are several grammatical errors in the statement, even with our proofreading.

We’ll see if the developer announces something this week. In the meantime, we do hope this ends up being true. We need our Grievous.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.