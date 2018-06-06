Star Wars Battlefront II Kicks Off Second Part of Han Solo Event, New Trailer

It’s time to strap on that blaster, because the Han Solo season is back and bigger than ever in Star Wars: Battlefront II. Previously, players were taken back to Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine, now it’s time for an all new adventure as we step into the boots of a much younger Han.

First off, it’s time to take on the infamous Kessel Run, Star Wars fans. “Completing the infamous Kessel Run in 12 parsecs is no small feat for a smuggler, and now you’ll get to visit the notorious planet yourself. It’s not for the faint-hearted though – conditions are harsh, and the Galactic Empire is heavily invested in the local supply of the highly sought after coaxium.

Bring your blaster and delve into the mines in a variety of game modes – a hectic round of Blast, the tactical Hero Showdown, Heroes vs Villains, or this season’s fresh Extraction mode – as this location debuts in Star Wars Battlefront II.”

New high-risk missions are also available, with Extraction making its grand debut. “Deliver the goods” as an infiltration squad goes on a dangerous mission to deliver a valuable payload. Players can choose either attack or defend, but there can only be one winning team. Extraction makes its way into the game on June 12th.

Additionally, “For the first time in Star Wars Battlefront II, you can pilot Lando’s Millennium Falcon** prior to when Han Solo won it in a game of sabacc. Engage the trusty droid companion L3-37 as your co-pilot, make roaring TIE fighters drop like flies, and activate the coaxium injection boost to get away before anyone knows what’s happening. Make sure to give it a spin – it packs quite the punch!”

New stylish digs will also be available, including donning one of Lando’s iconic capes, “Han Solo will be receiving two Legendary Appearances, Corellia Escape and Beckett’s Crew. Of course, where there’s Han, Lando will never be far behind. Lando will also have two Legendary Appearances; Professional “Sportsman” and Raconteur.

Finishing up the new Appearances for June will be Chewbacca with his Epic Vandor Heist look”

For the full rundown, you can check out everything new coming on June 12th right here from the Star Wars Battlefront II forums. The game is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.