Star Wars Battlefront II Team Wants To Make More Arcade Content, And Didn’t Forget Clone Wars Fans

Star Wars: Battlefront II has been getting a decent amount of content since its launch last November, including new story DLC, amongst other things that tied in with the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But that isn’t stopping the team from dreaming of even more stuff down the line.

The game’s design director, Dennis Brannvall, recently took to Twitter to discuss potential new additions to the game’s Arcade Mode, which challenges players across a number of scenarios based around the characters of the series.

When a fan asked Brannvall on Twitter, “Just a question. While the online, community is enjoying the Jetpack event, what can the offline players expect to happen before the next season? As someone who can’t afford Playstation Plus, I just wanted a little clue, please,” the design director responded, “We’re not ignoring our PvE audience! Arcade is doing really well, so of course we’re eager to make more content for it”. He didn’t give a time frame as to when players can expect this content, but at least it’s coming.

And it appears that Brannvall didn’t forget about fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars either. Another fan asked, “please tell me there will soon be a clone wars only playlist. I rarely ever get the clone wars maps and when I do, I’m the clankers. I have to play as my clone brothers too!”

Brannvall confirmed as such, simply noting, “Yes, coming,” but stopping just short of confirming a release date for it.

Chances are we’ll see more announcements for Battlefront II in the months ahead, and perhaps even during EA’s Play event, which is likely to be held around the same time as the Electronic Entertainment Expo (well, a few days before, anyway). That’s not a confirmation, but considering that the game’s sales are picking up a bit, expect something to come down the line, sooner rather than later.

For now, there’s a lot of good content to enjoy, both in single player and online multiplayer. So if you’re picking up Battlefront II, you’ll be quite busy.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.