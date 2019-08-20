Star Wars Battlefront II Adding New Map, Two New Modes, and More

Star Wars Battlefront II has been chugging along since its controversial launch back in 2017. The devs at EA DICE have been changing up the game as well as bringing plenty of new content for players to enjoy. That said, the team has quite a few plans for the next couple months and it looks like fans will be getting a host of new goodies to experience, including a new planet, two new game modes, new ways to play, and much more. In addition to this, there will be some content arriving in December that is inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“There’s a lot happening in September, starting with the reveal of a large-scale map, Felucia,” reads the EA website. “This map takes place as the Separatists’ invasion of Felucia is nearing its end. With only a single, powerful vehicle left to cover the evacuation of a Felucian farming community, the clones struggle to maintain their last line of defense long enough for Republic transports to collect a large cache of valuable medicinal plants from the village. But as the droids advance towards the clones’ position, the squad opts to go on the offensive and destroy the dreadnought responsible for the attack. However, the droids have a plan of their own: Ensure the Republic can’t escape with the plants by bringing down their Venator.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will also be two new modes arriving this September: Co-op and Instant Action. The former is “a PvE experience designed for squads of up to four players as they look to progress through objectives. You can choose to play as either the Galactic Republic or the Separatist Alliance and partake in massive battles on all five of our Clone Wars era planets: Kashyyyk, Kamino, Naboo, Geonosis, and Felucia.”

As for Instant Action, it is “a large-scale game mode that can be enjoyed within a single-player environment. It will take the Supremacy element of Capital Supremacy (the planetary phase)and allow you to play through it on your own. At release, you will have access to all the maps that are currently available within Capital Supremacy: Naboo, Kamino, Kashyyyk, Geonosis, and Felucia.”

When it comes to details on the Rise of Skywalker content, those will have to wait until a later time. In the meantime, however, Star Wars Battlefront II is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.