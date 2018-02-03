Star Wars: Battlefront II Extensive Known Issues List Updated, Here’s What’s Next

Like any other online game, Star Wars Battlefront II has a few issues that need to be addressed. It’s not uncommon, and it’s always good to see the developers on top of player reported bugs in an effort to make a smoother play experience for all.

Issues with players falling off the map, error issues, erm … choking mechanics, and more are all being addressed to the growing known issues list. Here is what D.I.C.E is working on next for the online Star Wars title:

Master of The Force Star Card: Doesn’t do the extra 50 damage to a Heavy

Missing Credits: In some instances, duplicate Star Cards do not give credits

Players reporting Error 327

Invisible asteroid that players crash into (footage incl.)

Darth Vader being stuck in animation, unable to attack

Heroes falling off the side of map in Kashyyyk

Yoda’s Presence not working as intended

If Han is active in Galactic Assault Lando is not selectable

Speeder bike glitch oddities

Hijacked AT-AT is not functioning correctly with Orbital Strikes

Hero emotes not triggering across most characters

Darth Vader Choke allows players to still run while being choked

Sometimes Palpatine doesn’t properly do damage to other Heroes

Sound stop working during matches

Graphical artifacting, corruption and ghosting with AMD 17.12.x drivers

Daily crate doesn’t show when logging in for first time. Needs relog

Finn Deadeye reticle does not go away at times

Round skipped during CTF on Strike mode

Strike – Getting Fallback messaging in error

PS4 Pro HDR Issues

Thermal Binoculars and CR2 Night Vision aren’t working

Bad collision detection on Starfighter Assault

Can’t use abilities in HvV at certain times

CPU usage increases to 100% during loading screens

Rolling in window mode activates the window focus if you press alt and space

Darth Maul Fool Me Once card does not always work properly

Micro stuttering is sometimes seen in frame rates at the start of matches or during the entire match. Happening in high-end, mid-tier and just above min spec systems

Roll Glitch where players are invincible mid roll

Emperor Palpatine Lighting attack can hit targets through doors and walls

Vader choke glitch that makes players stay affected and in the air even after the ability has finished, happens after patch 1.1

Chewbacca Bowcaster Not Firing. After being force choked by Darth vader

Collection page only shows 3 abilities, even for hero ships that have 4

LAAT laser sometimes deals no damage

Rey losing jump and abilities after Vader force choke

Leia Stuck in Secondary Fire Mode after vader force choke

Assault-Expert Weapon Handling Does Not Work with CR-2

Barrage resets weapons crosshairs to default when using improved zoom

Can’t change controller settings in Co-Op without changing both players settings

Out of Bounds (10s Timer) overrides the 45s Phase Timer

Heroes and villains announcements not working after 1.1

The scan dart is not working for me just for my team

Community Manager Mat Everett also added, “Our team is working hard to bring adjustments and balance to many aspects of the game. We’re aware of some critical bugs and much smaller issues and want to get these resolved as soon as possible. The list below is not a full bug list, but primary issues that have been reported that our team is working to resolve. I am not able to promise or provide specific details on when they will be addressed, but the team is looking into these reports and many more.”

Star Wars Battlefront II is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.