New Star Wars Battlefront II Roadmap Outlines the Rest of the Year

Star Wars Battlefront II has much more content coming throughout 2018 with a new roadmap outlining game improvements, Clone Trooper appearances, new heroes, and more.

Hot on the heels of the Clone Wars content announcement that was revealed during EA’s E3 presentation, a more detailed roadmap has now been shared to show when players can expect those Clone Troopers to make their way into the game. In both August and during the winter, EA says that players can expect to see the Clone Trooper appearances, though the finer details of the plan weren’t shared.

The tweet from the EA Star Wars Twitter account that shared the roadmap can be seen below, but you can see it in greater detail further down.

June 29, 2018

While the appearances from different heroes and the Clone Troopers give players some special moments to look forward to, there are various game improvements coming as well that should improve the overall gameplay and other features. From July to the fall season, here’s what EA has planned.

July

Heroes can turn lightsabers on and off on player command

Lightsaber blocking will now affect stamina

Players can swap appearances pre-round

Hero showdown quality of life improvements

August

Emotes and victory poses available to unlock with credits or crystals

Fall

Squad system

Ongoing improvements for the matchmaking, daily challenge, and map rotation systems are also planned throughout the rest of the year along with various bugfixes and balancing changes. More heroes are also coming throughout the year with both General Grievous and Obi-Wan Kenobi coming in the fall while Anakin Skywalker and Count Dooku won’t make their appearance until the winter season. Geonosis, a new playable map, also isn’t coming until winter, a fact that some players aren’t too thrilled with.

This is all good but I’m more confused why clone wars skins have been done since November last year yet we’re getting them now. Good additions but the main audience is already gone, including me. I’ll play it one or two times but this game is far gone due to EA and lucasfilm IMO. pic.twitter.com/2WifazJAzC — The First Order (@thefirstorderig) June 29, 2018