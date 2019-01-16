‘Star Wars’ Fans React to Reports of EA’s Cancelled Game

Development on one of Electronic Arts’ Star Wars games has reportedly been cancelled, and the huge franchise’s fandom is none too happy to hear about it.

Recent reports suggested that the open-world Star Wars game that was being worked on by EA is no more, according to Kotaku. EA has not confirmed the cancellation yet of the game which was being developed by EA Vancouver.

The history of EA’s development of its Star Wars games, has been a tumultuous one seeing how the project was originally being worked on by Visceral Games before the studio closed down. Star Wars fans have been riding those waves of ups and downs in the past few months, so many of them in the reactions below weren’t too surprised to hear about the cancellation, but they were still disappointed.

“Shocked”

*EA cancels another open world rpg set in the Star Wars universe*



Me pretending to be shocked: pic.twitter.com/rVR6zSpgjd — Dante (@danteturtle) January 16, 2019

Looking back on the history of EA’s deal with Disney to create games based on the massive Star Wars brand, some people were disappointed yet not too shocked to hear about the game that’s reportedly been cancelled. Visceral Games being shut down was just one instance among others where would-be Star Wars games were doomed to never be released.

What About Disney?

Seeing that EA has shut down another star wars game has me wondering if that 10 year contract with Disney was worth it for Disney. In the span of this contract so far we had two battlefront games, and a few mobile games. None of which made a huge splash and was lukewarm at best — Clawmaster (@Defectivenaruto) January 16, 2019

Many others pondered what the relationship between Disney and EA must be like in the wake of these reports seeing how the two companies had entered a partnership wherein Electronic Arts would produce the games. The contract is supposed to be for 10 years, but in that time, the most notable releases were two games in the Battlefront series and some mobile titles.

Looking at Battlefront and the Future

EA’s 10-year plan for Star Wars



Step 1: Trash the Battlefront brand

Step 2: ???

Step 3: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Max Parker (@GameGuyPGH) January 16, 2019

While the Star Wars Battlefront games were indeed notable releases, that doesn’t mean they were perfect. Both games had their issues and successes with the second title becoming embroiled in a debate about loot boxes and microtransactions that largely spoiled the release.

Devolver Digital Shares Its Resume

Amid talks from fans who discussed which other studios they’d like to see take over the Star Wars property and build games from it, game developer Devolver Digital cast their hat in the ring and even provided a resume for consideration.

At Least There’s Still Respawn’s Game

Thankfully Respawn is making a Star Wars action game already. Hopefully it doesn’t play like Arkham though. I struggle to imagine a more mindless, boring action combat system. — Andrew Stephensen (@Lancair77) January 16, 2019

While this particular Star Wars game appears to have been cancelled, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything else coming from EA that pertains to the franchise. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is being developed by Respawn Entertainment, a studio known for its Titanfall series, and looking ahead to that game has given fans hope. You can read more on everything we know about that .