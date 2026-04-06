New Star Wars Eclipse Report Claims Release Is Still Years Away

A new report tied to Star Wars Eclipse, the upcoming game from developer Quantic Dream, has claimed that its launch is still very far off. All the way back in 2021, Quantic Dream announced Eclipse to the world with an initial teaser trailer. In the time since, though, virtually nothing has been shared about the game, which has only amplified questions about its status. Now, new info on Eclipse has emerged, and it sounds like this silence tied to the project isn’t going to end any time soon.

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Detailed on the Insider Gaming Weekly podcast, co-host Mike Straw shared what he has recently heard about Star Wars Eclipse and its development. Straw said that he had been told work on Eclipse was moving very slowly, with hardly any progress on the game having been made over a period of multiple months. Much of the work on Eclipse was said to have been completed at this point, but despite this, Quantic Dream is still moving quite slowly to finalize the project. As a result, it was claimed that Eclipse still isn’t expected to be released for multiple more years.

Star Wars Eclipse Might Be in Trouble

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Outside of simply taking quite a long time to create, Straw shared that Quantic Dream could be in a bit of trouble long-term. Quantic Dream’s next game it will be publishing is that of Spellcasters Chronicles, which is slated to launch on PC at some point this year. If Spellcasters Chronicles fails to find success, however, it’s said that NetEase, which has been funding Quantic Dream in recent years after purchasing the company in 2022, could look to pull funding from the studio moving forward.

Whether or not this potential change in financing at Quantic Dream would impact Star Wars Eclipse is hard to say. At this point, countless millions of dollars have surely been poured into Eclipse and its creation, so it’s doubtful that NetEase would look to scrap all of the work that has been done on the game. Then again, this exact situation has played out at other studios over the past year or two, so it wouldn’t necessarily be a shock to see it happen once again with Quantic Dream and Star Wars Eclipse.

For the time being, Star Wars Eclipse doesn’t have a broad release window of any sort and platforms for the game have yet to be announced. While previous Quantic Dream titles were exclusive to PlayStation hardware, Eclipse is expected to arrive across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms whenever it may come about.

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