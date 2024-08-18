Star Wars Eclipse Lead Writer Departs From Quantic Dream

The lead writer of Star Wars Eclipse, the upcoming game from Quantic Dream, has left the studio. Announced back in 2021, Quantic Dream, the developer behind Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, revealed that it was working on a new project set within the Star Wars universe. Since its reveal, though, nothing new on Eclipse has come about which has left fans wondering about its status. Now, nearly three years after being shown off for the first time, Eclipse has lost one of its main contributors.

In a post on LinkedIn, Star Wars Eclipse lead writer Adam Williams revealed that he has now exited Quantic Dream. As for the reason behind this move, Williams announced that he has founded a new company to create something “very innovative.” In total, Williams worked at Quantic Dream for nearly a decade and was the lead writer of Star Wars Eclipse from the time of its announcement until this leave.

“After almost 10 years at Quantic Dream, I am leaving to found a new studio – together with a group of very talented designers and developers,” Williams wrote. “We can’t say too much just yet. We are working on something very innovative, very special and, for now, very secret. More on that soon. I’ve already been in touch with many of you guys at Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm, to thank you for everything on Detroit and Eclipse. It’s been a great adventure.”

Given the reason behind Williams’s departure, it’s almost certain that nothing negative should be read into the status of Star Wars Eclipse. Instead, it seems that Williams was just given a great opportunity to go off and make something at a studio of his own, which is somewhat common in video game development. Whatever this project will end up being is yet to be known, but it’ll be worth keeping an eye on in the years ahead.

As for Star Wars Eclipse, Quantic Dream’s next title doesn’t have a release window of any sort just yet and still doesn’t seem necessarily close to launching. Given that the third anniversary of its reveal is set to happen before the conclusion of 2024, though, perhaps we’ll get a larger update on the game relatively soon.

[H/T The Gamer]