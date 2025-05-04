Classic Star Wars Games Now Available for Free

Classic Star Wars games are now available for free, for some. In the modern era, Star Wars video games are in a weird place. Beyond the Star Wars Jedi series, studios have taken many stabs at Star Wars, but ultimately have come up short. Some recent examples of this includes 2024’s Star Wars Outlaws, 2020’s Star Wars Squadrons, and 2024’s Star Wars: Hunters. Meanwhile, the popular Star Wars Battlefront series has been on ice since 2017. Suffice to say, it is not the best time to be a Star Wars video game fan. And of course, this is a stark contrast to the late 90s, early 2000s, and even mid 2000s when it was a great time to be a Star Wars video game fan. To this end, those that prefer Star Wars games from yesteryear will be happy to know some of these games are now available for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, courtesy of Prime Gaming.

More specifically, Prime Gaming is giving out free PC codes to all Amazon Prime subscribers for the following Star Wars games: LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga and Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds.

The former was released back in 2007 and follows the events of the first six episodes of the Skywalker Saga. It was released by Traveler’s Tales, and garnered an 80 on Metacritic at the time. Meanwhile, the latter is a 2001 release from LucasArts itself. A PC-only release, it is a real-time strategy game that garnered a 75 on Metacritic back at its own release. Included with this offer is the expansion pack, Clone Compaigns.

“The destiny of a galaxy hangs in the balance, and you are in command,” reads an official description of the game. “Lead the great armies of the Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones saga in intense real-time strategy clashes. Enter the fray as the Galactic Empire, Rebel Alliance, Wookies, Trade Federation, Gungans or Royal Naboo to determine the course of the Galactic Civil War. Expand the battlefield with the Clone Campaigns addon. Choose to play as the breakaway Confederacy of Independent Systems or the Galactic Republic in 14 missions based on characters, vehicles and locations from Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.”

“Kick Some Brick in I through VI! Play through all six Star Wars movies in one video game,” reads an official description of the game. “Adding new characters, new levels, new features and for the first time ever, the chance to build and battle your way through a fun Star Wars galaxy on your PC!”

Both of these offers are available until June 4. Once claimed, they are both free to keep. That said, it is worth noting you will need a GOG account to redeem both codes, which can be found here.